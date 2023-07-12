Joseph Thor & Friends Sing 2011 at Chelsea Table + Stage Next Month

The performance is on August 11th 2023 at 9:30 PM.

Joseph Thor & Friends Sing 2011 at Chelsea Table + Stage Next Month

Chelsea Table + Stage, presents Joseph Thor & Friends Sing 2011, a night of throwback hits featuring a cast of fresh talent.  The company includes, Isabelle Archer, Wilke Macariola, Ash Mayers, Taye Martin, Tyler Jessey, Trinity, Gabe Lemus, Sean Zuckerman, Lauren Micke, Rae Hillman, Landry Champlin, Sam Swinnerton, Sam Vana, Michael Mariniello, Jack Hopewell, Shaena Brusey, Austin Lyons, and Emerson Fischer.

Have you ever wanted to relive the days of infinity scarfs, fedoras, and Scotty McCreery winning American Idol? Have you wanted to relive the rise of artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, and more? Well, look no further than Joseph Thor and Friends Sing 2011, a night full of Broadway’s newest stars singing songs that will send you right back to your childhood bedroom singing into your brand-new iPhone 4S. Featuring bangers such as “What Makes You Beautiful”, “Super Bass”, “Grenade” and more! This event will be sure to rock your socks off and prove itself to be a night you don’t want to miss. Xoxo Gossip Girl.

Joseph Thor & Friends sings 2011 premieres at Chelsea Table + Stage (152 West 26th Street) August 11th 2023 at 9:30 PM. Tickets and information are available at chelseatableandstage.com. All sales are final.  Ticket sales close 2 hours before showtime.  Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge. 




