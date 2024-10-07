Jonny Porkpie's DEAD SEXY to Return to the Laurie Beechman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonny Porkpie's bewitching burlesque play DEAD SEXY will return to Times Square. Adapted, written and directed by Jonny Porkpie ("Filthy Lucre" "Pretençión" and "The Corpse Wore Pasties" from Hard Case Crime), this unique blend of Halloween thrills and chills and burlesque returns after sold out Off-Broadway runs in 2015 & 2016. Performances run Saturdays October 12 & 19 at 7pm and October 26 at 9:30pm at the Laurie Beechman Theater.

Tickets are $24 for general admission or $38 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating at front tables, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Please note that there is also a $25 per person food/ drink minimum at all performances.

Glamorous ghouls, titillating terrors, and flirtatious fiends haunt the stage of diabolical Doctor's Evil Laboratory & Cabaret, where the sinister scientist, their aberrant assistant, and a vicious intern conduct erotic experiments in striptease to reawaken a dearly departed love from the flaming depths of the Nether Regions. DEAD SEXY is a twisted and titillating tale of love, death, striptease, and everything in between starring a killer cast of frighteningly attractive, monstrously talented, disturbingly seductive burlesque stars. Never have the undead been quite so alluring.

DEAD SEXY stars Jo Weldon, Jonny Porkpie, Pinkie Special, Syn Sultress, and Tigger!, featuring Peekaboo Pointe (10/12 & 10/19) and special guests Fancy Feast (10/12), Fem Appeal (10/26), Gigi Bonbon (10/19), Mr. Gorgeous (10/19), The Maine Attraction (10/26), Miscallaneous DomTop (10/12).

Jonny Porkpie is a burlesque performer, writer, producer and emcee, and both the the self-appointed "Burlesque Mayor of New York City" and an occasional candidate for "actual" mayor of NYC. He is a frequent emcee at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender, and a producer there for the past decade. Productions include burlesque gameshow The Naked Truth, which toured to over 30 cities in 5 countries on 3 continents; BQNY Theatrical (formerly Pinchbottom Burlesque), the "Best Burlesque" in NYC (New York Magazine, The Village Voice) which produced the Off-Broadway shows "The Pinch Brothers in The Bawdy House," (currently slated to return for Marxfest 2024) "Pretençión: un cirque de burlesque, un burlesque de cirque," and "Dead Sexy: The Off-Broadway Play"; as well as productions at venues across the country and around the world. His MFA in Creative Writing for Children has been of no help in the revision of this show.

