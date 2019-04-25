John Lloyd Young Returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko
Following five previous sold-out engagements, Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with his new show, John Lloyd Young LIVE!, for two performances only-Friday, July 12 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, July 13 (8 p.m.). Original Jersey Boys screen and stage star, John Lloyd Young, sets his thrilling vocals to classic hits from the '50s and '60s, presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, doo-wop and R&B. Along with tracks from Young's critically-acclaimed debut album, "My Turn...," the show will feature such hits as "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," and "In the Still of the Night." Music direction is by Tommy Faragher. Tickets for John Lloyd Young range in price from $75-$115 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.
John Lloyd Young is the star of Clint Eastwood's "Jersey Boys" from Warner Bros Pictures, now streaming on Netflix. He is the original Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway production and lead singer on the Grammy-winning, double-Platinum "Jersey Boys" CD. As "Frankie Valli," Young garnered unprecedented accolades from New York and national media, including one of the most exciting New York Times reviews ever written for an actor making a Broadway debut. Mr. Young went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to date to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. His five-star-rated debut album of classic '60s doo-wop and R&B, "My Turn...," is an Amazon.com best seller.
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.
Past performers include Tony Danza, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Minnie Driver, Jeff Goldblum, Billy Porter, Caissie Levy, Darren Criss, Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt, Jim Brickman, Kathleen Turner, Linda Eder, Cheyenne Jackson, Rita Moreno, Tommy Tune. . .and Michael Feinstein himself!
There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu.
Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.
For additional information on John Lloyd Young, visit www.johnlloydyoung.com.
For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.