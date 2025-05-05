John Lloyd Young Returns to 54 Below With a Brand-New Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will welcome back Jersey Boys star John Lloyd Young on October 21 – 25 at 7pm. Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young returns to 54 Below with a brand-new set of his singular blend of retro and contemporary classics.

The original “Frankie Valli” in Jersey Boys on Broadway and the Warner Bros. film, Young delivers a sultry mix of vintage soul, rock ballads, and contemporary classics—songs that ache, seduce, and stir the heart.

Backed by his electrifying New York band, led by Ron Abel on piano.

Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, May 5 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, May 9 at 12pm.

Photo Credit: Alex Hoerner

Comments