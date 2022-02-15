Joe's Pub to Present ASSORTED FRUIT Hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre

Joe's Pub will present "Assorted Fruit" with host Justin Elizabeth - a new monthly, queer variety show from the people that brought you The Meeting* - on Sunday, February 20 at 9:30 PM. An all-queer, all-fun night of the best in gay talent from across New York and all over the world, the show will offer lots of new faces and some of your favorites. Join Justin and Dusty Childers, the show's "fabulousity director," on a journey into the weird and wonderful world of "Assorted Fruit." Special guests for February will include Jon-Michael Reese and Charlene Incarnate.

"I wanted to try something new and adventurous," says Sayre. "This show lets me break out of the mold and explore more voices and point of views. I still think queer people are making the best art out there, and I wanted to create a forum to work with and showcase gay creators of all stripes."

"In my own funny way, I've always loved gay slurs," Sayre continues. "They're mostly so silly, but my favorite has always been a fruit. What's so queer about fruit? Well, it's vital and packed with goodness. I think fruit could be the new way to name the queer community. I'm a fruit. Are you a fruit too?"

With "Assorted Fruit," Sayre continues a busy season of projects. Their new solo work To Build a Soul debuted at New York's La MaMa Theatre in December 2021. 2022 continues in May with the publication of Sayre's new book From Gay to Z: A Queer Compendium from Chronicle Books, and in June the 10th annual presentation of the "Night of a Thousand Judys" Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center. A new piece will be performed at the Edinburgh International Festival later this year.

The second installment is scheduled at Joe's Pub for Sunday, March 13 at 9:30 PM.

For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/programs/joes-pub/