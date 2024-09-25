Joe's Pub at The Public Announces Sandra Bernhard's SHAPES & FORMS This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joe's Pub will welcome back Sandra Bernhard for Shapes & Forms, her new show running for 11 performances from December 26-31.

A beloved holiday tradition at Joe's Pub for two decades, this year's installment is fresh with new stories and songs, delivered in the American icon's wildly funny, unfiltered and unforgettable style. The nightly run culminates with a special New Year's Eve show that will include extra bells and whistles to welcome in 2025 - a celebration fit for this comedy queen. Tickets are on sale now at www.joespub.org.

On the new show, Sandra says, “When you find yourself back in the swing of things, you'll arrive at my doorstep just in time to celebrate the holidays. Shapes & Forms is going to turn your world upside down with stories of recent dinners out east to exotic adventures around the globe, interwoven with the songs you've come to expect from Sandy – Lana, Stevie, Cat, Lionel, Burt and a million surprises. Kick off your Manolo's, shimmy out of your Dior and drop by. Don't worry, you'll find a cozy spot somewhere.”

Sandra Bernhard has been a performer, actress, singer and author for nearly five decades in the industry. On screen, she most recently starred in Ryan Murphy's series American Horror Story and Emmy Award winning POSE. Past television credits include Broad City, Difficult People, 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn 99, You're the Worst, Will & Grace, The Sopranos, and Roseanne. Bernhard's most notable film credit in Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy opposite Robert De Niro, won her Best Supporting Actress by the National Society of Film Critics.

Bernhard gained attention in the late ‘70s with her stand-up comedy and continues today with live stage performances throughout the U.S. and overseas. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard brings a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary.

She is currently in her eighth year hosting her weekly radio show “Sandyland” on SiriusXM, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award.

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, was named for The Public's founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional musics of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist, including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, Barbara Maier Gustern, Angelique Kidjo, and Margaret Cho.

With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists based in New York City and touring performers from all over the world, and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin, Dan Fishback, and Jo Lampert & Debra Barsha.

