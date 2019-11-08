Joe's Pub Releases Upcoming Schedule

Literary cabaret House of Speakeasy is back at Joe's Pub with Nina Burleigh, James Geary, Maggie Paxson & Monique Truong, while This Alien Nation, a celebration of immigrant stories, returns with Julio Torres, Mohammad Ewaz, Seuketu Mehta and Fariha Róisín. And of course, house fave, Bridget Everett will be hitting the track for a slate of November shows, plus a couple in December, before she escapes to a screen near you. Salty Brine is bringing all kinds of melancholy and some Mellon Collie (you heard (read?) that right) with The Smashing Pumpkins Show: My Life Has Been Extraordinary. AJOYO is a new-ish venture from jazz star Yacine Boulares. A blend of Jazz, African traditions and Soul, AJOYO is celebrates life, love, and justice through music. They are a soul-affirming JOY to witness. There's more, including the reigning Queen of Folk, Judy Collins, who settles in for a two week run with us too. But also, check out what's been JUST ADDED too!

PURPLE HEART: THE MUSIC OF Michael Callen

Monday, November 11 at 7:00PM

$40-$100

As a composer, singer, writer and activist, Michael Callen played a major role in shaping America's response to the AIDS epidemic. Join us this Veteran's Day as a stellar cast of singers and musicians breathes new life into Callen's music. Special guests will include Richard Barone, Nath Ann Carrera, Kat Edmonson, Bridget Everett, Taylor Mac, Holly Near, Xavier Smith and more. Musical Direction by Matt Ray. All proceeds benefit Callen-Lorde Community Health Center.

Whitney White: ALL IS BUT FANTASY

Monday, November 11 at 9:30PM

$20

ALL IS BUT FANTASY is a concert event examining the story, times, and perspective of Emilia, an often enigmatic and quiet figure in Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, OTHELLO. Set to contemporary and Delta blues, ALL IS BUT FANTASY is the second installation in a five-part series exploring Shakespeare's women and black female ambition created by Whitney White. Directed by Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky.

HOUSE OF SPEAKEASY: SERIOUSLY ENTERTAINING

Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00PM

$15-$35

Seriously Entertaining, New York's premier literary cabaret series showcasing writers and their passions, is an intellectual roller-coaster of a show. The Wall Street Journal calls it "Think-y entertainment for New York's book-loving crowd," The New York Times says it's "a literary mixtape [with] perfect flow and variety," and CBS Local News adds: "You have never seen a cabaret quite like this.... The lineup includes some of the most brilliant minds in the literary and artistic worlds." On November 12, the theme will be For Good Measure, featuring Nina Burleigh, James Geary, Maggie Paxson, and Monique Truong.

Bridget Everett & THE TENDER MOMENTS

Tuesday - Saturday, November 12 - 16

$40

Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments barrel back into Joe's Pub. Her legendary, take-no-prisoners live act is a perennial sold-out hit, having garnered a faithful cult following. Everett has been seen in a string of recent television shows and movies, but to experience Bridget Everett, is to experience her live. Her in-your-face comedy is mixed with one outrageous rocking and original song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, she swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while telling stories about her dog Poppy, her dysfunctional family and her struggles with incontinence.

THIS ALIEN NATION

Wednesday, November 13 at 7:00PM

$15

Join host Sofija Stefanovic as she welcomes some of her favorite people for a celebration of immigration! Each month, some fish-out-of-water tell true tales from their lives. Hear anecdotes about language barriers, cultural missteps, rumbles, romance, and more! From addresses to the President, to songs about first kisses, the evening is set to be one of worldly proportions. On November 13th, guests will include Mohammad Ewaz, Seuketu Mehta, Fariha Róisín, and Julio Torres, with musical performances from Roopa Mahadevan and Danijela Popovic.

DAPHNE ALWAYS

Friday, November 15 at 7:00PM

$25

Daphne Always (née Sumtimez) is a Cancer Sun with Gemini Rising and Virgo Moon. Always began exploring the performance world in Brooklyn drag bars under the name Daphne Sumtimez. However, once she began transitioning and changed her legal first name to Daphne, her drag name was no longer accurate, as she was now Daphne Always. Since then, she has built a name for herself as a Downtown cabaret personality. Her shows blend music, philosophy, and storytelling to foster moments of emotional disarmament among strangers, celebration of the human spirit, and lovingly critical self-reflection.

AJOYO: WAR CHANT EP RELEASE PARTY

Saturday, November 16 at 7:00PM

$15 advance / $20 at the door

Joe's Pub Working Group member Yacine Boulares presents AJOYO's sophomore album EP release party. Hailed as "one of the most interesting new bands in the New York Afro-rooted world music scene" by World Music Central, AJOYO is a mystic brew blending Jazz, African traditions and Soul. AJOYO features the voice of Sarah Elizabeth Charles and celebrates life, love, and justice through music: music for the heart, the mind and the body, the kind that is both soulful, sophisticated and makes crowds dancing.

MA*JID: WHEN QUESTLOVE MET JOHN BLAKE JR.

Sunday, November 17 at 12:00PM

$15

In When QUESTLOVE met JOHN BLAKE JR, four-time Downbeat Rising Jazz violinist Ma*JiD combines his brand of trap-jazz/fusion with the elegance of the classical string concertino along with a spiritually filled gospel choir in an inspired program simply named. There will be guest appearances by Philadelphia rapper, KHEMIST and Harlem School of the Arts' Dorothy Maynor Singers. When QUESTLOVE met JOHN BLAKE JR will combine the best in strings, voice, and rhythm for your mind and body.

SALTY BRINE'S LIVING RECORD COLLECTION: MY LIFE HAS BEEN EXTRAORDINARY

Sunday, November 17 and Tuesday, November 19 at 9:30PM

$20

Imagining track lists as blueprints for evening of musical mayhem, cabaret artist Salty Brine brings you The Living Record Collection, a dazzling expedition into the heart of popular music that takes incredible albums and twists them in style and form until they are at once familiar and foreign, nostalgic and new. The latest installation, The Smashing Pumpkins Show: My Life Has Been Extraordinary, combines the shocking diary of a Victorian lady, a promiscuous train trip across the USA, and the album that summed up grunge rock for a generation. It's butterflies, railroad ties, and disc one of the 1995 epic-for-the-ages Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Judy Collins: WINTER STORIES W/ JONAS FJELD & CHATHAM COUNTY LINE

Monday, November 18-Wednesday, November 27

$40-$100

Folk music may be regionally derived, but it's always universally resonant. Case in point the folk album Winter Stories, to be released November 29th (Cleopatra Records/Wildflower Records), is a comfy collection of seasonal and emotionally evocative songs by an unlikely gathering of artists. The album lineup boasts the triple threat of iconic folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins, critically-acclaimed Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld, and masterful bluegrass band Chatham County Line.

Dionne Figgins: THIS IS LOLA!

Monday, November 18 at 9:30PM

$20

Singer, actor, and dancer Dionne Figgins has been kicking it on Broadway in spectacular shows like Motown, Memphis & Smokey Joe's Cafe. And now, for one night only, she stars in This Is Lola!, a tour-de-force performance telling the exciting story of Las Vegas legend, Lola Falana. This show is a song and dance extravaganza that takes you on a thrill ride from Falana's humble beginnings in a small town in New Jersey to her unlikely rise to be the top selling entertainer of sin city's golden age.

J. HOARD: SONIC JOURNEY THRU THE PAST

Wednesday, November 20 at 9:30PM

$15

New York-based artist, J. Hoard, is a new stitch to the essential fabric of the city's music scene. In one performance, you are given the core of the Black church and allure of "The Great White Way" (Broadway). His original compositions and arrangements easily shift in genre to communicate his unlimited imagination in songwriting. His credits include Chance the Rapper, Brasstracks, and hip-hop royalty Jean Grae and Quelle Chris. Additionally, he has worked closely with a host of jazz/experimental artists such as Sonnymoon, Javier Santiago, and Meshell Ndegeocello.

REVEREND BILLY & THE CHURCH OF STOP SHOPPING: EARTH RIOT

Sundays, November 24-January 12 at 12:00PM

$15

The Church of Stop Shopping is a New York-based radical performance community. The Stop Shopping Choir is an ecstatic group of 35 activists who sing harmoniously while trespassing inside corporations. Reverend Billy is a dangerous and hilarious preacher in a long tradition of Great American hustlers. The show is directed by Savitri D. with music direction by Nehemiah Luckett.

Q2: A BENEFIT FOR TRINITY HAVEN

Sunday, November 24 at 7:00PM

$50

A benefit for Trinity Haven, the first LGBTQ+ home for queer youth in Indianapolis. James Lecesne and Ryan Amador present selections of their musical Q2, a story of twelve LGBTQ+ high-schoolers who meet in the online queernaverse and decide to change the world.

SADONNA

Sunday, November 24 at 9:30PM

$20

Sadonna is exactly what it sounds like: sad versions of Madonna songs. In this music project, choreographer Miguel Gutierrez shows just how tiny the spiritual distance is between the international pop superstar, who grew up in Bay City, Michigan and himself, an international experimental itinerant artist who grew up in Colonia, New Jersey. Backed by the SLUTINOS, the Sad Latino Boys Backup Singers, SADONNA ekes out the melancholy cry for help hidden within Madonna's uplifting lyrics.

