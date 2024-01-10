Joe Serafini To Release Debut Single Live At Upcoming Show At Chelsea Table + Stage

Experience his new original music along with beloved theater and pop songs on January 21 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Fresh off his move to NYC, Joe Serafini (HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES) is ready to make his Chelsea Table + Stage debut! With new songs and stories to share, come along for an intimate & unforgettable night of music and unabashed joy. Joe will be performing his new original music along with all the musical theatre and pop songs you know & love at Chelsea Table + Stage on Sunday, January 21, at 7pm.

Joe is an actor & musician, best known for his role as Seb Matthew Smith on the Disney+ hit, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. A theatre kid from Pittsburgh, PA, Joe grew up playing the piano and performing on stages regionally from a very young age. This past summer, he starred as Jack in Into the Woods at Pittsburgh CLO. Joe has been working on his own music this past year and is thrilled to be releasing his debut single in 2024! He is a proud alum of the University of Michigan, and currently resides in New York City.

Producer Rissa Lavilla (@rissavisuals) had a fun time chatting with Joe about this special one night event! Talking about what inspired his setlist for the night Joe said, "I'm going to be sharing songs that meant a lot to me growing up as well as songs that mean a lot to me now. From musical theatre faves to classic pop songs, these are the songs that have shaped me into the artists I am today. I'm most excited to share my first original song I've ever put out - THAT SPECIAL. I've never shared any originals before, so it feels momentous!" Coming right off a successful run of the show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Serafini mentioned, "Working on a TV show is very different from performing live on stage - but HSMTMTS gave me the confidence to really come into my own in a way that I feel like I hadn't before. I'm still growing every day, but right now, I'm ready to take the stage and sing my heart out!" He also added, "I hope that when people come see the show, most of all, I make it my goal to have FUN and share that joy with the audience! In such an intimate setting, I really just want it to feel like a party. Especially because this is taking place the night before my birthday!!!"

Happy Birthday Joe! We can't wait until you release your original music!

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here: Click Here




