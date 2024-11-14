News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Joaquina Kalukango to Make 54 Below Solo Debut in February

Performances will take place February 12, 13 and 15th.

By: Nov. 14, 2024
Joaquina Kalukango to Make 54 Below Solo Debut in February
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back Broadway leading lady Joaquina Kalukango on February 12, 13, & 15 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Nov 15 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Nov 21 at 12pm.

Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango teams up with acclaimed music director Michael Orland for their 54 Below debut in An Evening with Joaquina Kalukango. Known for her unforgettable roles in Paradise Square, The Color Purple, and Slave Play, Joaquina invites audiences on a journey that transcends Broadway, blending genres from pop and country to disco and beyond.

With songs from The Color Purple, Paradise Square, and a dynamic mix of genres, Joaquina's powerhouse vocals and storytelling come alive in this electric and intimate performance. This is a night where you'll experience the full range of her artistry, delivering a performance that will stay with you long after the final note.




