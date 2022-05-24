Joanna Gleason to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below With OUT OF THE ECLIPSE

Tony AwardÂ® winner Joanna Gleason will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with her acclaimed show, Out Of The Eclipse. She brings us through the dark time since last we saw her, and into the light. Funny, moving, and deeply personal, Out of The Eclipse is a look back at Joanna's parents' lives following their passing, just weeks apart. Sprinkled in are anecdotes from Joanna's theatre career and how uncanny twists of fate played a crucial role in both her life and that of her parents.

Joanna reunites with her arranger and music director Jeffrey Klitz, and is backed by the Moontones, including guitar, banjo, autoharp, cello, percussion, piano, and close harmony vocals. A revival for the spirit!

Revered by Broadway audiences for her unforgettable (and award-winning) portrayal of The Baker's Wife in the original company of Into the Woods, New York has also embraced Joanna in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Nick and Nora, and Sons of The Prophet among others, racking up all of the major theatre awards along the way. This is to say nothing of her film and TV work, which includes Boogie Nights, Crimes & Misdemeanors, The Wedding Planner, and a whole host of other projects.

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

