Jimmy Van Heusen Will Be Celebrated at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club with Come Fly with Jimmy Van Heusen on Sunday, August 3rd at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

Come Fly With Jimmy Van Heusen kicks off August as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates the hit songwriter who made Sinatra swing and put the croon in Crosby. This Songbook Sundays spins out Van Heusen hits from Swingin’ on a Star to Call Me Irresponsible, Darn that Dream to Here’s that Rainy Day, Come Fly with Me and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Tony nominee Christine Andreas, acclaimed jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli, with rising star David Marino and acclaimed singer-pianist Billy Stritch, as the evening’s Music Director.

The intergenerational band of all-stars features Mark McLean on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Billy Joel, Diana Krall), Caylen Bryant on bass (Kandace Springs, Broadway’s A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), and Jarien Jaminila on saxophone (Delfeayo Marsalis, Eric Reed).

With some breezy stories for a sizzling night, it’s a midsummer party.

Ms. Winer said: “With Dizzy’s Songbook Sundays, we wanted to make a community where we can come in from the wild world outside and revel in each other’s company—audience and performers together. We’re so grateful the series has become that destination to be part of that bi-monthly, uplifting jazz party.”

One of New York’s most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its third year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Jule Styne. It will continue with a celebration of Leonard Bernstein on October 5th. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC’s home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy’s Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy’s Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.