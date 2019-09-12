Jessie Gordon to Take the Stage at The Cutting Room

Jessie Gordon will perform at The Cutting Room on Monday 30th September 2019 at 7pm



Jessie Gordon is a 15 time Fringe World Music and Cabaret award winning singer, musician and dancer with a passion for jazz, blues and roots music. Set to make her New York and US stage debut at The Cutting Room, Jessie has been singing since she was 15 years old, has fronted everything from jazz duos to big bands, and has even appeared solo with nothing but a loop pedal. She has toured extensively through Europe, Asia and Australia, and has been received with mass critical acclaim.



This talented and versatile performer knows how to build rapport with a crowd, an ability that has earned her a solid reputation and loyal following internationally. No stranger to the darker side of jazz, Jessie combines her love of blues, swing and early jazz music in a show not to be missed. There are songs for the swooning moonshiners, those inclined to wine, those frisky for whisky and some odes to our favourite friends, those tenders of the bar. In the dark, dingy corners and smoky recesses of the Golden Era of Swing, there are songs for every appetite, beautiful harmonies for your soul and heart aching melodies to ease your troubles.



Jessie Gordon has released five albums, including her 2018 album of original songs, entitled "A Work of Friction". This year's release, "Best Friends" is a compilation of jazz and original acoustic music recorded with long-time collaborator Mark Turner.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You