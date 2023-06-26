Jerry Orbach's Sons to Make Special Appearances in JERRY ORBACH'S BROADWAY at 54 Below

The show's cast is headed by Broadway veterans William Michals, Jay Aubrey, and more.

Jun. 26, 2023

On Monday, July 24th at 7:00 PM, an evening of music titled Jerry Orbach'S BROADWAY will be presented at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC 10019, to honor the beloved performer who started out Off-Broadway in The Threepenny Opera and The Fantasticks, then went on to star in such Broadway shows as Carnival, Promises, Promises, Chicago, and 42nd Street before beginning a brilliant final chapter in his career that included work in films and his iconic television role of Lt. Lennie Briscoe in Law & Order.

The show's cast is headed by Broadway veterans William Michals (Parade, South Pacific, etc.) and Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), along with rising star Nikita Burshteyn (Romeo & Bernadette, Bernstein on Broadway at 54 Below). There will also be special guest appearances/performances by two of Jerry Orbach's stage co-stars, Jill O'Hara (Promises, Promises) and Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), and by Jerry's sons, Chris Orbach and Tony Orbach, who will reminisce about their father and his career.

Jerry Orbach'S BROADWAY is produced and directed by theater journalist and historian Michael Portantiere, with Matthew Martin Ward as musical director/pianist.  The cover charge is $45-$55 for the main dining room; VIP seating is $65 and $90 for Premium, and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. For tickets, https://54below.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F5d00001JQVYaEAP   

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, it  is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. For additional information visit www.54Below.com.




