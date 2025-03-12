Jenn Colella, Adrienne Warren, and More Will Perform Stevie Wonder's SONGS IN THE KEY OF LIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the magic of Stevie Wonder’s timeless album, Songs in the Key of Life, in an upcoming concert at Symphony Space. This one-night-only event takes you on a journey through the iconic double album that changed the face of music forever.

From the exuberant, horn-blasting “Sir Duke” to the soulful depth of “Isn’t She Lovely,” Stevie Wonder’s poignant reflections on life are celebrated with dynamic performances and a vibrant fusion of soul, pop, jazz, and joy.

With performances by Jenn Colella (Suffs), Britney Coleman (Company), Eddie Cooper (Parade), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress), Adrianna Hicks (Some Like It Hot), Amber Iman (Lempicka), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Aramie Payton (MJ the Musical), Zachary Noah Piser (Redwood), Heath Saunders (Company), Rashidra Scott (Sunset Boulevard), Antoine L. Smith (MJ the Musical), Adrienne Warren (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), and more!

There will be two performances on April 7. Gala Packages and Tickets include a pre-show party and VIP concert seating. Concert-only tickets are also available.

