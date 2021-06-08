Jelani Remy, Ali Ewoldt and More to Star in I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on June 28, 2021, at 9:45pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this June at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class) comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This beloved and special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". I Wish is more than just a chance for an audience to bear witness to actors dreams manifesting. The world has been viscerally reminded that life is precious, and that theatre has the possibility to do extraordinary things-it can heal, educate, celebrate and amplify. As audiences are welcomed back to Feinstein's/54 Below, I Wish is also about including wishes for a welcoming, imaginative, equitable, and celebratory vision and revision of the stage!

The fourth edition and first post pandemic will as usual boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine. I Wish originally premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in Summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

The June edition will again be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will also feature Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Mason Alexander Park (Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop", Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King) and Matthew Scott (An American In Paris, Sondheim on Sondheim).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and again produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, June 28th 2021, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.