Jayson Kerr to Present HE CARRIES A TORCH: AN EVENING OF TORCH SONGS at The Green Room 42 Next Month

The days may be cold, but the nights are heating up down at The Green Room 42. Jayson Kerr makes his much-anticipated return to the cabaret stage with a brand new show, He Carries A Torch. A Singer's singer with a wicked sense of humor, Jayson will melt your heart and bring spouts of laughter as he delivers unique and nuanced treatments of your favorite torch songs. Finding the humor in heartbreak as only he can, and wrapping it in his rich, warm voice, you'll see just what makes Jayson a BroadwayWorld Award nominee and Green Room 42 favorite. Get your tickets now for He Carries A Torch , Monday February 5th at 7pm at the button below.

Tickets start at $21 with no minimum.

With a big voice, an even bigger heart, and an unmeasurable wit sprinkled with a little side eye, Jayson will have you in stitches and holding your breath as he sings some of his favorite Torch Songs. His last show, Indecisively Yours, was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award. This is a show not to miss, it is guaranteed to ignite your heart and leave you with a smile.You won't want to hold a torch for missing this show.!

Jayson Kerr is one of the most visible talents in the cabaret community appearing as a special guest performer in line-ups, concerts, and new musicals. As a working actor he has appeared on stages all across the country, including the world renowned Met Opera. Regional and National Tour credits include: Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He is also an active contributor and guest on many popular Broadway-themed podcasts. Jayson Kerr has been the highlight of many 54 Below staff shows garnering much earned applause and praise from audiences and critics alike.

He will be joined by Matt Everingham as his music director. Matt is a New Zealand born New York based music director and arranger. His recent work includes Roundabout Theater Company, Royal Caribbean Productions, Hangar Theatre, Northern Stage and 54 Below to name a few. He is joined by Caroline Moore (percussion) and Emily Davies (bass).

The evening will be directed by Rachel Broadwell. Rachel's passion for storytelling had taken her down many paths over the past few years; her career has included musicals, cabarets, workshops and music videos. In 2017 she produced and directed a revival of A Chorus Line in New York City for a limited run.



The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave, on the 4th floor of the Yotel Hotel on the corner of Tenth Ave and 42nd Street. Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.