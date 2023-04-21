Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jayson Kerr Presents INDECISIVELY YOURS at The Green Room

The performance is on Sunday April 30th at 7pm.

Apr. 21, 2023  

If good things really do come to those who wait, then New York audiences are in for an incredible evening of song and story! Jayson Kerr takes to the stage with his long-awaited solo show Indecisively Yours. No stranger to the cabaret room, Jayson invites you to pull up a seat and lend an ear as he shares his journey bringing this show to you, filled with hilarious stories and some unedited truth telling.

With a big voice, an even bigger heart, and an unmeasurable wit sprinkled with a little side eye, Jayson will have you in stitches and holding your breath as he sings some of his favorite Broadway tunes...and more. Indecisively Yours is DECIDEDLY a show not to miss! The fun starts Sunday, April 30th at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

Jayson Kerr is one of the most visible talents in the cabaret community appearing as a special guest performer in line-ups, concerts, and new musicals. As a working actor he has appeared on stages all across the country, including the world renowned Met Opera. Regional and National Tour credits include: Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He is also an active contributor and guest on many popular Broadway-themed podcasts. Jayson Kerr has been the highlight of many 54 Below staff shows garnering much earned applause and praise from audiences and critics alike.

He will be joined by Matt Everingham as his music director. Matt is a New Zealand born New York based music director and arranger. His recent work includes Roundabout Theater Company, Royal Caribbean Productions, Hangar Theatre, Northern Stage and 54 Below to name a few. He is joined by Morgan Parker (percussion) and Emily Davies (bass).

The evening will be directed by Rachel Broadwell. Rachel's passion for storytelling had taken her down many paths over the past few years; her career has included musicals, cabarets, workshops and music videos. In 2017 she produced and directed a revival of A Chorus Line in New York City for a limited run.


The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave, on the 4th floor of the Yotel Hotel on the corner of Tenth Ave and 42nd Street. Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.




54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Black Writers Showcase: Volume 2 on May 14, 2023 at 7:00pm, streaming LIVE and in person. This showcase is part of the Make Them Hear You series produced by Pier Lamia Porter. Black Writers Showcase features up and coming writers as well as well-established writers who will be sharing their writing process, premiering new pieces and sharing older works as well. 
54 BELOW will present Jeannette: The Musical on May 17, 2023 at 9:30pm.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Broadway's Farah Alvin, celebrating the release of her highly anticipated album On Vinyl, on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 PM. 
54 BELOW is celebrating 10 years of Matilda the Musical in Matildapalooza 2023: All Grown Up – A Reunion of Broadway's Matildas! on August 7 & 8 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

April 21, 2023

This month at Pangea, the sensational Amanda Reckonwith, David Sabella's madcap alter ego, continued to stoke the growing groundswell of excitement surrounding her return to the stage after 25 years of wasted opportunities.
April 21, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Amanda King in ELLA The Early Years on May 19, 2023 at 7:00pm.
April 20, 2023

54 BELOW will present Jeannette: The Musical on May 17, 2023 at 9:30pm.
April 20, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Broadway's Farah Alvin, celebrating the release of her highly anticipated album On Vinyl, on Friday, May 19 at 7:00 PM. 
April 20, 2023

54 BELOW is celebrating 10 years of Matilda the Musical in Matildapalooza 2023: All Grown Up – A Reunion of Broadway's Matildas! on August 7 & 8 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.
