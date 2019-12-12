Jared Zirili, Catherine Ricafort and Vishal Vaidya Bring Holiday Cheer to Hidden Cabaret

On Monday, December 16th some of Broadway's hottest rising stars will appear at Hidden Cabaret, the new cabaret series at the Secret Room. Hidden for the Holidays, a night of seasonal music and good cheer will be the fourth show in an ever-growing schedule at the Hidden Cabaret. Two shows will be presented that night; 7PM and 9:30 PM with doors opening at 6 for dining and drinks.

The musical holiday celebration will feature Jared Zirilli (Summer), Catherine Ricafort (Spongebob Squarepants), Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Mili Diaz (Wicked National Tour) and Kim Roth (Magic School Bus). Seasonal standards will be mixed with new favorites to put you in a festive mood. Jake McKenna (Wicked Frozen, Missed Connections, Bound for Broadway) will be returning to the Hidden Cabaret as the perfect host for any celebration. Geoffrey Ko (Broadway: Be More Chill; Off Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter, Generation Me; Paper Mill: The Honeymooners) returns as the musical director.

Hidden Cabaret opened their first show on November 4 at the Secret Room. They continue to expand their offerings with magic, music and comedy in the new year. A specially designed menu is offered for dining options.

Hidden Cabaret is located in The Secret Room at 707 8th Avenue just below the Iron Bar. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks with the first show starting at 7pm; a second performance begins at 9:30.

Hidden Cabaret is produced by Red Horse Theatricals.

Tickets available now at www.TicketCentral.com and visit Hidden Cabaret's website for tickets, a list of future events and browse their specially selected menu at www.hiddencabaret.com.





