Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon's THE BUBBLE is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon's The Bubble in concert on April 28, 2022, at 9:30pm.

Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon will make their Feinstein's/54 Below concert debut with selections from The Bubble (formerly known as Borders), their explosive new musical about a gay Israeli solider and a closeted Palestinian man who fall in love during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. This one-night only concert event will feature audience favorites and never-before-heard songs from The Bubble's sweeping, pop-influenced, Middle Eastern-inflected score, performed by an all-star cast and six-piece band. Based upon the 2006 film of the same name by Eytan Fox and Gal Uchovsky, directed by Eytan Fox, The Bubble pulses with energy, urgency, and hope for a more peaceful world. The Bubble is being presented as part of New Writers At 54!, an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices,

The concert edition of The Bubble will feature Jennifer Apple (The Band's Visit), Shira Averbuch (Voca People), Harrison Bryan (Rescue Rue), Drew Elhamalawy (Sticks & Stones), Sahar Milani (The Visitor) and Omer Shaish (Voca People, Seussical).

The evening will be music directed by Andy Roninson and produced by Jen Sandler.

New Writers At 54! Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon's The Bubble plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street Thursday, April 28th 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.