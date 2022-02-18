Janie Barnett Re-imagines Cole Porter At City Winery's Loft

THE LOFT AT CITY WINERY presents Janie Barnett as she re-imagines Cole Porter on March 27, 2022. At this brunch show, Barnett throws Cole Porter's sultry, steamy songs of love and lust into her Urban Americana soup.

Pre-Covid, Barnett hosted several sold-out parties at City Winery, bringing the best of the New York music scene together to create memorable hybrid musical experiences.

She brings that vision and spirit to this mid-afternoon hang, with guest vocalists Steve Conte (Prince, Peter Wolf), James Maddock (Bruce Springsteen), Eugene Ruffolo (Garth Brooks, Mary Chapin Carpenter), and Nicki Richards (Madonna, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston), as well as the remarkable Alt-Cole Players Ben Stivers (Chris Botti, Lyle Lovett), Richard Hammond (Angelique Kidjo, Patti Austin, Joan Osborne), Matt Beck (Lisa Loeb, Matchbox 20), Larry Saltzman (Carole King, Simon & Garfunkel), and Gary Schreiner (Elton John, Rosanne Cash, Carly Simon). There'll no doubt be other special guests, as is often the case at Janie's shows. Bring your best luscious fun, order a glass, and expect surprises.

Janie released the first single from her Cole Porter project on February 14th, 2021. Since then, she has released three songs featuring notable artists such as Catherine Russell (Steely Dan, David Bowie), Jerry Douglas (Alison Krauss, Mumford and Sons, Eric Clapton), Stuart Duncan (George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire), Duke Levine (Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin), Kenny White (Peter Wolf, David Crosby, Merle Haggard), and Cliff Eberhardt (Richie Havens, Melanie), among others. The full album is slated for release in 2022.

In addition to her Cole Porter interpretations, Janie and the ensemble will slip in a couple of her fresh originals.

Janie Barnett's Americana tribute to Cole Porter plays The Loft at City Winery (25 11th Avenue) on March 27, 2022 at 1:00pm. Tickets are available on City Winery's website:

https://citywinery.com/newyork/Online/article/NYLFT-Janie-Barnett-3-27-22-1pm