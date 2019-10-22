Jaime Lozano Returns To New York City's Green Room 42 With SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT

Considered by many, including Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda to be the "next big thing" on Broadway, Mexican director, composer, arranger & orchestrator Jaime Lozano will return to New York at The Green Room 42 (42nd & 10th) following his recent sold-out concerts at Joe's Pub and Two River Theater, with a musical theatre gala entitled "Songs by an Immigrant" featuring an all-Latino line up of Broadway stars.

Jaime Lozano's Songs by an Immigrant, addresses the meaningful theme of the immigrant experience in the United States in songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing his native land. A show about diversity, inclusion, and building bridges instead of walls.

"I have been so humbled and elated at the reaction this show has been receiving and could not be more excited to return to New York this November at The Green Room 42." Jaime Lozano

Lozano has made a name for himself as a composer, arranger and orchestrator. He has co-orchestrated the Cuban musical, Carmen La Cuban with Alex Lacamoire. Based on the opera Carmen by Bizet, the musical had its world premiere in Paris, France at the Théâtre du Châtelet in April 2016. Lozano's shows include Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest), A Never-Ending Line (Off-Broadway), The Yellow Brick Road (Off-Broadway), Savage, Present Perfect, among others.

Joining Lozano will be and all-Latino line up and band that he has called “the Familia”, including Migguel Anggelo (LatinXoxo), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Ivette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Javier Ignacio (Sideshow), Amy Lynn (Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) and Aline Mayagoitia (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation).

Jaime's work has been performed at prominent venues in New York City, Mexico, and Latin America, such as Goodspeed Opera House, Juilliard School of Music, The Triad Theatre, Theatre for the New City, Baruch Performing Arts Center, Merkin Concert Hall, St. George Theatre, Soho Playhouse, Metropolitan Room, Two River Theatre, Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre (Off Broadway), The Players, Town Hall, Minskoff Theatre (Broadway), Lucille Lortel Theatre (Off-Broadway), Feinstein's/54 Below, Two River Theatre, The Pearl Theatre (Off-Broadway), The Players Theatre (Off-Broadway), Théâtre du Châtelet and Comédie Nation (Paris, France), and Sadler's Wells Theatre (London).

Tickets are $22.50 - $52.50 and can be purchased by visiting TheGreenRoom42.poptix.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You