 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jackie Beat to Celebrate Her Birthday With Performance At The Cutting Room

JACKIE BEAT: BIRTHDAY CLOWN will be presented Sunday, July 20 at 7pm at The Cutting Room.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
Jackie Beat to Celebrate Her Birthday With Performance At The Cutting Room Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Drag icon Jackie Beat will elebrate over 35 years as a shameless clown AND one more trip around the sun with Jackie Beat: BIRTHDAY CLOWN. This full show features hilarious new parodies (of songs by the likes of Chappell Roan, Katrina & The Waves, Duran Duran and The Bangles), sick & twisted classics, and "comedy" that legally must be put in quotation marks.

Award-winning drag darling Jackie Beat has been wowing unsuspecting audiences since 1989. She has toured with Roseanne Barr -- as the comic legend's opening act -- including a 7-week run at The New York New York in Las Vegas; written for TV (Fashion Police, Hello Ross, Hype! and others) and collaborated on special material with the like of Roseanne, Rosie O'Donnell and Jennifer Coolidge; appeared in countless TV shows (Sex and the City), movies (Grief, Wigstock The Movie, Flawless, Adam & Steve) and Off-Broadway hits (Valley of the Dolls, Tell-Tale!).

She has been named Best Drag Queen by New York Press and Best Live Performance by HX Magazine. Jackie is also a columnist, lead singer for the electro-rock band Dirty Sanchez, and the subject of the documentary film My Name is Jackie Beat including commentary from Joan Rivers, Margaret Cho, and Roseanne.




Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos