JOHN LLOYD YOUNG To Play Café Carlyle March 28 Through April 1

John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of JERSEY BOYS returns to the Café Carlyle with an all-new set of Golden Era classics. With his highly personal interpretations of hits made famous by Little Anthony and the Imperials, Roy Orbison, the Four Seasons, and more, Young brings the room alive with thrilling emotional moments and unforgettable melodies.



Film, stage, and concert artist, John Lloyd Young, is a Tony and Grammy winner, multi-Platinum recording artist, and Presidential Appointee. As the original "Frankie Valli" in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from the New York and national media, going on to become the only American actor to date to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award. Young starred in Jersey Boys on London's West End and was hand-picked by director Clint Eastwood to reprise his role in the Warner Bros. film adaptation, becoming one of only a select few actors in entertainment history to take his Tony-winning role to the big screen.



As a concert artist, Young has taken his expertly-curated repertoire of classic pop and R&B to filled-to-capacity rooms, thrilling his audiences with a "disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere" (The New York Times). He has played The White House, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Mar-a-Lago, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Country Club, New York's Café Carlyle, Feinstein's in NY and San Francisco, Radio City Music Hall, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and New Year's Eve in Times Square.



John Lloyd Young's five-star-rated solo album of classic R&B, My Turn..., debuted as a best-seller on Amazon. It remains a fan favorite with several songs from the album requested at each of his live performances.



Appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities by Barack Obama, Young was sworn in at the Supreme Court of the United States by Justice Elena Kagan. As a member of the Committee, Young represented the United States on the first U.S. Cultural Mission to the Republic of Cuba, along with fellow Committee members Kal Penn and Alfre Woodard, guest artists Usher, Smokey Robinson, Dave Matthews, violinist Joshua Bell, playwright John Guare, U.S. arts officials, including the Chairs of the NEA and the Smithsonian Institution, and members of Congress.



Performances will begin at 8:45 PM. Tuesday - Thursday pricing begins at $80 per person for Bar Seating / $100 per person for General Seating / and $150 per person for Premium Seating.

Friday and Saturday pricing begins at $95 per person for Bar Seating / $130 for General Seating / and $180 for Premium Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry, and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians, and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York-based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle