JOE ICONIS & FAMILY, A NIGHT FOR LUTHER VANDROSS and More Coming Up At Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

MUSICAL THEATER FIREWORKS! BROADWAY CELEBRATES THE 4TH OF JULY!

FEAT. David Sabella, Sharon McNight, & MORE

JULY 4 AT 7:00 PM

It's America's birthday! We will sing of its beauty, we will sing of its promise, and we will sing of its struggles. You'll hear the music of Broadway, Hollywood, Nashville, Motown, and more - all of it honoring the meaning of America. On this special summer night, you'll hear the famous songs that have stirred the hearts and souls of our people, from "America, The Beautiful" to "Buddy, Can You Spare a Dime?" to Richie Havens' classic "Freedom" and the Jay & The American's pop hit "Only in America." The show is pure Americana - of every stripe - because America belongs to all of us!

So, on Independence Day, come join a wildly talented cast of Broadway, opera, and nightclub stars light up the night sky with the most famous, beloved, and inspiring songs about this ongoing, heroic American Experiment called the United States!

This concert will be produced, written, directed, and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 400 major concerts all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing concerts for Michael Feinstein. He is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which is celebrating its 21st season in 2022. For Feinstein's/54 Below, he is responsible for two of the club's record-breaking series, 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century.

Featuring John Easterlin, Adan Gallegos, Ryan Knowles, Tony Award nominee Sharon McNight, David Sabella, Adam Shapiro, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTOR THERAPY CELEBRATES THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF 35MM

BY Ryan Scott Oliver

JULY 5 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at Feinstein's/54 Below, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the acclaimed song cycle 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, by Ryan Scott Oliver. Based on the photographs of Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy, this stunning multimedia musical intricately weaves a collection of stories told through music. If a picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? 35mm brings the connection between pleasures both visual and aural into razor-sharp focus, creating a singular, multi-sensory emotional journey.

Directed by the show's creator/writer Ryan Scott Oliver, alongside Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (Spring Awakening in concert, Hair in concert), the show will feature students and alumni from Actor Therapy performing alongside a 6-piece band.

Actor Therapy (also celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022!) was created by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact, Darling) and Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) as a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC today. For more information, check us out at www.actortherapynyc.com or follow us @actortherapynyc

Music direction and piano by Joshua Zecher-Ross.

Featuring Shelby Acosta, Megan Andreia (9:30pm only), Matt Beary, Anika Buchanan, Mackenzie Cannon (9:30pm only), Ethan Carlson (7pm only), Patrick Ryan Castle, Ana Gabriela Chiriboga, Christa Cornay (7pm only), Annabel Cromwell, Liam Fitzpatrick, Emily Foley, Charlie Fusari (9:30pm only), Charlotte Knight (7pm only), Brandon Krisko, Karla Liriano, Miranda Luze (7pm only), Renée Mandel, Lindsay Maron (9:30pm only), Grace Carey McGovern, Jack B. Murphy, Willie Naess, Dylan Tomas Nieves, Anissa Perona, Anna Quirk, Olivia Renaud (7pm only), Sonia Roman, Gabby Rosenbloom, Elle Shaheen, Jensen Sirmon, Michael Jayne Walker, Haylee Weatherly, Madison Elise Wells, Mathieu Whitman, Donté Wilder, Jordan Yampolsky, Lera Zamaraeva, and Mijon Zulu.

7pm $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

9pm $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54

FEAT. Blaine Alden Krauss & MORE!

JULY 6 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for one of Feinstein's/54 Below's most popular evenings! Relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In its heyday, the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment and the music kept them dancing all night. Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute the world's most legendary and glamorous nightclub from its opening night to the "Last Dance." We are even rolling out our dance floor for the occasion! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

Featuring Scott Coulter, Susan Agin, Natalie Douglas, Alex Getlin, Tyce Green, Michael Holland, Blaine Alden Krauss, Larry Lelli, Lorinda Lisitza, Will Porter, Devin Roberts, Brian Charles Rooney, and Matt Scharfglass.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOPHIE ZUCKER: SOPHIE SUCKS FACE

JULY 6 AT 9:30 PM

"Sophie already has some impressive credits as both a seasoned comedian and actor in the Brooklyn comedy scene...and a rising star in the TV world" - Hey Alma

Sophie Zucker (Apple TV's "Dickinson," "Ladies Who Ranch"), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Sophie Sucks Face. This new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations. The one-woman show is mixture of Bo Burnham's "Inside," Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag," and Stephen Sondheim's Company, and also some of Sophie's own stand-up. The original music is banging - like how radio stations used to play Grease.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JULY 8 - 11 AT 7:00 PM

Joe Iconis and Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home with their first run of concerts since 2019. These explosive shows will celebrate the release of Iconis's sprawling upcoming Album, a virtuosic 44-song collection of rowdy new musical theater tunes. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis's beloved Rogue's Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater principles as they blaze into the future. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Featuring Nick Blaemire (July 9 only), Amara Brady, Liz Lark Brown, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Badia Farha (July 9-10 only), Andrew Barth Feldman (July 8 only), Danielle Gimbal, Molly Hager (July 10-11 only), Dennis Michael Keefe, Rachel Lee (July 9-11 only), Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus (July 9-11 only), Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Krysta Rodriguez (July 11 only), Will Roland, Lance Rubin, George Salazar, Brent Stranathan, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics' Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe's musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of Love in Hate Nation and Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

$75 cover charge. $110-115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE GREATEST ANTHEMS OF ALL TIME

JULY 8 AT 9:30 PM

A select few artists' songs achieve a level of notoriety and solidarity that can only be certified as anthems. Join an elite cast of Broadway performers and cabaret's best in a night mashing up your favorite anthem songs like "Don't Stop Believing," "Born This Way," and "We Are The Champions." So sit back and "Raise Your Glass" as we celebrate the greatest songs of all time. After two years of highs and lows, "I Gotta Feeling" that you won't want to miss this.

Featuring Naima Alakham, Omari Collins, Enmanuel Delarosa, Morgan Dudley, Katie Gray, Tyler McCall, Caleb Mitchell, Rachel Resheff, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Adi Roy, Nick Salem, Renee Shohet, Lily Soto, Mia Stipes Vega, Justine Verheul, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Zachary Hausman, Assistant Produced by Brody Grant, Olivia Ebner, and Charlie Fusari. Music Directed by James Stryska

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. TYLER MCCALL & MORE

JULY 9 AT 9:30 PM

The performance on July 9 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget.

The performance on June 30 will feature Tyler McCall and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JULY 10 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for A Very Queer Holiday: Chrismukkah in July! Marie Incontrera, Megan A Zebrowski, and Dianne Gebauer are proud to bring their multi-faith, musical romcom-style celebration of queer love to Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by John Lehr (the original GEICO Caveman), Chrismukkah in July shares new takes on holiday classics and original music written with the rest of us in mind. A portion of the proceeds will benefit A Very Queer Holiday, the very first holiday romcom featuring transgender and nonbinary romantic leads, which goes into production in Fall 2022. Get ready for the queer holidays... 6 months early! Music direction by Anessa Marie.

Featuring Lillian Andrea De Leon, HJ Farr, Drew Goldstein, Kathel Griffin, Sammie James, Lexi Lawson, JJ Maley, Zachary A. Myers, Adam B. Shapiro, Jessie Shelton, Ianne Fields Stewart, and André Stith.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

LIVESTREAM | TURN THE BEAT AROUND: 54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54

FEAT. Blaine Alden Krauss & MORE!

July 6 at 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

LIVESTREAM | 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

FEAT. TYLER MCCALL & MORE

July 9 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.