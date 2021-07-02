JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Moves to Wednesday Nights July 7th at 8 pm
Even though he is back at Birdland in real life, Jim Caruso is doing the right thing and staying on the air.
The 65th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on it's new day, Wednesday, July 7 at 8 pm ET, and will feature lively chat and performances by Broadway triple-threat Ty Stephens, Broadway and Boston Pops soloist Erica Spyres, Broadway leading man Trevor Martin, and singer/ukulele player Spencer Moses.
After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Betty Buckley, Marilyn Maye, Jelani Remy, Marc Shaiman, Kathy Najimy, Christine Ebersole, Ariana DeBose, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Toni Tennille, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.
Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.
Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Wednesday, July 7 at 8 pm ET
View the show here:
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook