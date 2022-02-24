JEWISH CAROLING Brings the Music of Carole King, Carole Bayer Sager and Carolyn Leigh Back to Don't Tell Mama

Jewish Caroling celebrates the work of King, Bayer Sager, and Leigh, extraordinary songwriters, all Jewish women who share (more or less) the same first name. Carole King 's Tapestry celebrated the 50th anniversary of its release in 2021 and the songs are as beloved today as they were 50 years ago. Carole Bayer Sager is renowned for having collaborated with just about everyone in show business and Carolyn Leigh has given us some great American standards like When In Rome and Young At Heart.

"ingenious...Deborah Zecher has created a wonderful tribute show to three different women who left their stamp (if not a changed nature) on the music industry...Deborah Zecher is SO doggone likable! She, like her new show, is divine." Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

For 35 years, Deborah Zecher served as a rabbi and often cantor in Reform congregations in NY, Washington, DC and the Berkshires. She was ordained by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in NY in 1982, becoming one of the first 50 women rabbis. Years ago, she enrolled in an adult cabaret class at the Berkshire Music School and her love for the world of cabaret was born. Her first NYC cabaret show, ON PURPOSE, was nominated for a MAC Award and broadwayworld.com award for best debut.

Deborah Zecher performs her solo cabaret show Jewish Caroling: The Music of Carole King, Carole Bayer Sager and Carolyn Leigh at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 pm and Sunday, May 8 at 7 pm. Donttellmamanyc.com or 212-757-0788 for reservations.