JAZZED-UP GENDER JOURNEY: A QUEER CABARET By Sir Dallan G. Announced at Don't Tell Mama

Sir Dallan G. is set to perform a one-night-only cabaret titled "Sir Dallan G.'s Jazzed-Up Gender Journey" at Don't Tell Mama on April 7 at 7pm. This is a cabaret that takes the audience on the journey of how Sir Dallan G. came to be. With new takes on jazz and musical theatre standards as well as original tunes, queer individuals and allies alike will find themselves enthralled with this classic coming out tale. Led by Sir Dallan G., this event also features pianist Graeme Gengras and saxophonist Ben Kean.

"The Musical Theatre and Jazz communities have not always been the most inclusive towards the trans community," says Sir Dallan G, "which is the main reason this cabaret is so important to me. I want to show my queer colleagues and dear friends that this music can actually help us to discover more about our queer identities and feel more at home with ourselves."

This event is Sir Dallan G.'s debut solo cabaret in NYC, which follows their performances with Super Secret Arts in the Super Secret Cabaret, a drag performance with The Cake Boys at Club Cumming for Fruitcake Fridays, and their NYC debut at The Bitter End in early February.

For more information and to reserve your seats, visit https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6648-sir-dallan-g-s-jazzed-up-gender-journey-4-7-22 .