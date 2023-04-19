Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below in August

54 BELOW will welcome back entertainment icon Isaac Mizrahi on August 3 - 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

Back by popular demand, Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below with his band performing a range of songs from Noel Coward to Grace Jones that will leave you with cultural whiplash, dishing on everything exciting and new happening in pop culture and social media.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at CafÃ© Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show "The Isaac Mizrahi Show" for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on "Project Runway: All-Stars" for the series' entire seven-season run.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

Isaac Mizrahi plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 3 - 6 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $70-$80 ($78.50-$89.50 with fees). Premiums are $135 ($150 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

