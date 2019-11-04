Isaac Mizrahi Will Return To Café Carlyle

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his all-new show, Isaac Mizrahi: Movie Stars and Supermodels, for a three-week residency, January 21 - February 8. His previous residencies in the room were sellouts, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of John Denver, Bill Withers, Cy Coleman and Stephen Sondheim. He will dish on model fittings, intimate dinners and exclusive parties with Hollywood's elite, while sharing his hilarious musings on everything of the moment from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $90 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $135. Weekend pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $150. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series' entire seven-season run.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed cabaret at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom and City Winery locations across the country.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.





