Interview: Songwriter Jenn Grinels Makes 54 Below Debut in VERSES AND VOICES

On November 18, 2025 at 9:30 pm, catch the first installment of a brand-new series at 54 Below featuring powerhouse singer-songwriter Jenn Grinels. Verses and Voices is a program highlighting emerging musical theater songwriters. With all pay-what-you-can tickets and no food or drink minimum for the audience, the program aims to break down institutional and financial barriers for both artists and audiences. Select early-career composers and lyricists of cabaret and musical theatre will receive performance opportunities, an artist fee, mentorship, and professional development resources. 54 Below believes that this will bolster the cabaret and musical theater landscape by providing space for new voices, supporting the development of original music, and engaging diverse audiences.

The first installment features one of musical theater’s most exciting emerging voices, making her 54 Below debut with an evening of original music. Known for her electrifying vocals, unforgettable melodies, and emotional fire, Grinels shares selections from Wakeman — her folk-rock musical featured in this year’s NAMT Festival of New Musicals — alongside bold, brand-new works currently in development. A genre-defying artist who has spent the last decade touring the country and evolving her sound through diverse projects and collaborations, Grinels brings a soulful musical style that resonates deeply. This concert marks her first-ever appearance as a theatrical composer and offers an intimate look at a dynamic artist entering a compelling new chapter.

Read a conversation with Grinels about the upcoming concert.

How does it feel to be highlighted as an emerging songwriter in this Verses and Voices series?

It feels great! It’s really validating, and it's especially exciting because being a theatrical composer is still relatively new for me. This has been such an incredible year of growth and creativity, and being selected for this series is a big part of what’s made it so special.

How did you get your start in songwriting?

I started out in a garage band in high school! I was the lead singer, and the band played so loud they couldn’t even hear the lyrics I wrote.

Do you have any advice for other up-and-coming songwriters?

Write for yourself. Don’t focus on what you think will sell or what might get produced; write what you find compelling, what moves you, something that you can’t believe you created and can’t stop listening to. If you don’t love your song, other people probably won’t either! That said, you can’t just wait for inspiration; you have to show up and write every day. For me, it often takes three days of beating my head against a wall before I land on an idea I love. Along with that- if you’re not sure about something, give yourself space from it. Step away, then come back to it a few days later... I don't always know in the moment if I love something.

For anyone who's not familiar with your work, how would you pitch yourself? Is there a song or two you've written that you would recommend people check out to get a better sense of your style?

I’m a touring singer-songwriter with folky, bluesy, jazzy rock influences. “Trio Song” is one of my favorites from my musical Wakeman, so it's a great intro to that and to my sound in general! [Click here to listen to “Trio Song”]

What projects are you working on right now?

I’m working on Wakeman, a folk-rock/Americana musical inspired by the true story of Sarah Rosetta Wakeman, which was recently featured at NAMT. I’m also developing adaptations of both The Handless Maiden and Lily B. on the Brink of Cool. My fourth studio album, Western Heart, will be out next year.

Can you tease anything specific you have planned out for your Verses and Voices show right now that you'd like to share with us?

I’ll be sharing songs from all four of my current projects! I’m so excited to be joined by Ari Notartomaso, Jade McLeod, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Beverly Anderson - all powerhouse voices - along with an incredible band: Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass, Everet Almond on drums, and Ann Klein on electric guitar.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

A few years ago, I never would’ve imagined making my 54 Below debut as a theatrical composer! This feels like such a meaningful way to celebrate this new chapter in my career. I’ve loved the process and the programming around it; it's not just a concert! I got to do the roundtable with Joe Iconis and the other composers which was so enjoyable. I’m thrilled that this program exists and so grateful to be one of its first featured artists.

Learn more about Jenn Grinels on her website at www.jenngrinels.com

Find tickets to all of the upcoming Verses and Voices shows on 54 Below's website here.