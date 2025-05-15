Interview: Richard Skipper Celebrates 46 Years in Showbiz at The Laurie Beechman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, May 30 at 7 pm, the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre will feature An Evening with Richard Skipper. Richard Skipper is a unique performer and interviewer, known especially for his Hello, Dolly! tribute shows where he plays Dolly, and close work with Carol Channing. This performance marks Skipper’s 46th year in entertainment and embraces a unique, interactive format: the show will be guided primarily by questions submitted by the audience. Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions before the performance, which he will address live on stage, creating an unscripted and heartfelt journey through stories and songs.

We spoke with Richard about the upcoming show.

What are you hoping audiences get out of this evening at the Laurie Beechman?

I hope audiences walk away feeling seen, connected, and celebrated.

This evening isn’t just a retrospective of my 46 years in show business — it’s a shared experience. By allowing the audience to shape the show through their questions, I’m inviting spontaneity, vulnerability, and real-time connection. I want people to laugh, reflect, maybe even be surprised — but more than anything, I want them to feel part of something alive and personal.

We all carry stories. This night is about honoring those stories — mine, yours, and the magic that happens when we bring them into the room together. Live performance is a two-way conversation, and this one’s especially for the community that’s supported and inspired me every step of the way.

How does it feel to be reflecting back on your 46-year-long career in performing?

It’s surreal, humbling, and incredibly moving.

When I first stepped into this business, I never imagined where the journey would take me — the stages, the people, the stories, the heartbreaks, the laughter. To look back now, 46 years later, is to realize that every “yes,” every risk, every curtain call built something far greater than a resume — it built a life rooted in connection.

This milestone has given me a chance not just to reflect, but to rediscover. To revisit the moments that defined me and to appreciate the quieter ones that sustained me. It’s not just about celebrating longevity — it’s about celebrating the joy of saying “yes” to a creative life, again and again.

What type of music will you be doing? What is your process like for putting together the set list for a show like this?

The songs are the only set in stone components of the evening, and they are the soundtrack of my life.

They are a palette of songs of classic Broadway, timeless standards, a bit of cabaret sparkle, and pieces that reflect milestones in my life and career. These are songs that live in my bones — the kind that can be pulled out authentically when the right question unlocks the right story.

When I’m curating potential material for a show like this, I think in emotional tones rather than strict themes. I ask myself: What feels celebratory? What feels nostalgic? What gives the audience something to hum on their way home? From there, I shape a flexible set with my music director that allows room for spontaneity and storytelling.

The joy of a show like this is that no two performances are ever alike — because no two audiences ever ask the same questions.

What music have you been listening to lately?

Lately, I’ve been revisiting the storytelling brilliance of Peter Allen — and as I type these very words, “Don’t Wish Too Hard” is playing in the background. There’s something about his vulnerability, his theatricality, and his emotional directness that speaks to me deeply, especially right now.

As I prepare for this upcoming show, I find myself drawn to music that feels lived-in — songs with heart, humor, and truth. A little Sondheim, always. Some Jerry Herman (of course). And songs by artists who really knew how to communicate from the stage to the soul.

I’m always listening for songs that don’t just sound good — but feel necessary. Those are the ones that usually end up in my shows.

Aside from planning this show, what else have you been working on lately?

It’s been a full and deeply creative season! Alongside preparing for this special May 30th show, I’ve been continuing my livestream and interview series — which allows me to shine a spotlight on other artists, authors, and entertainers whose work I admire. Those conversations fill me up and constantly remind me why I love this business.

I’m also working on a workshop and speaking series around self-promotion without social media — especially since I made the conscious decision to leave Meta platforms earlier this year. That choice has opened up a more intentional and meaningful way to connect with my audience, and I’m passionate about helping other creatives do the same.

And of course, I’m always building community — whether it’s through benefit concerts, book club gatherings, or mentoring younger performers. To me, the show is never just what happens on stage — it’s everything that surrounds it.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Yes — I’d love to personally invite your readers to join me for this one-night-only celebration on May 30 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Whether you’ve followed my journey for decades or are just discovering my work, this evening is for you. It’s spontaneous, heartfelt, and entirely shaped by your questions.

So bring your curiosity… and I’ll bring the stories.

Tickets to An Evening with Richard Skipper on May 30 are available on the Laurie Beechman’s website here. Use code RSC2025! for a discounted seat (while they last)

Want to stay in the loop? Subscribe to Skipper’s weekly newsletter at RichardSkipper.com to celebrate together — one story at a time

