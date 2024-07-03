Interview: R&B Group Honey Cone Makes Their 54 Below Debut on July 13th

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Honey Cone, the timeless hit-making group and members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, make their 54 Below debut in Honey Cone: Now, Then & Forever. Named the “Best Female Vocal Group” by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers, Honey Cone (Shelly Clark, Kathy Merrick, Wendy Smith-Brune) will take the audience on a thrilling journey through their celebrated music catalog, featuring the Top 10 Billboard hits “Girls It Ain’t Easy” and “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show,” as well as their #1 R&B/Pop “Stick-Up” and the worldwide hit record “Want Ads.”

The first act to appear on “Soul Train” will also share selections from Motown to NYC and favorites from inspirations and friends, including Teena Marie, Donna Summer, and Tina Turner. Spend a hot summer night with the sweet Honey Cone: Now, Then & Forever. The show will hit 54 Below on Saturday July 13th at 7 pm.

Honey Cone will be joined by Rich Bomzer on saxophone, music director Tony Boyd on bass guitar, Chad Franklin on keyboards, and Leroy Lefty Thompson on drums.

We spoke with original Honey Cone member Shelly Clark about the upcoming show and everything the group has been up to lately.

How do you feel about making your 54 Below debut?

This debut performance at 54 Below is so exciting for us and especially for me!

I am from Brooklyn and performed in New York as a child star on Broadway in the Truman Capote hit musical play, House of Flowers, which ran for seven months.

I also performed in New York at the iconic Apollo Theatre with [the] original Honey Cone in the early ‘70s. We opened for legendary George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic. It was an amazing two-week run!

I was there last year to see my husband's [Verdine White] band [Earth Wind and Fire] perform at Madison Square Garden, co-headlining with Lionel Richie. That outstanding tour was called "Sing a Song All Night Long." It was so amazing that they did a repeat of that tour again this past spring.

But performing at 54 Below with Honey Cone will be so very exciting because I believe we fit in with the seasoned artists who perform there year-round.

You had some high heights with the Honey Cones, including landing the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list with "Want Ads." Do you have any favorite memories with the band?

I would have to say that the original Honey Cone had so many firsts!

We were the first artists on the world-famous TV show Soul Train, quite an honor.

We kicked off that very first episode in Chicago in 1971.

We were invited back on the show three more times.

Honey Cone was also the first female trio to have songs with empowering lyrics.

We ushered in a new era and a new powerful mindset for women.

Another great memory would be when the current Honey Cone, which was formed in 2014, performed at the Rose Bowl Stadium a few years ago.

It was absolutely thrilling, and it let us know we could handle larger venues, theaters and stadiums.

Can you share a little of what the audience can expect from your July 13th show?

If you ask anyone about our show, they will tell you it’s a brilliant mixture of well-known Honey Cone catalogue hit records, old school, new school, and tributes to wonderful female artists including Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Teena Marie, Annie Lennox, and also great Motown hits. Audiences will also say that we have one of the most high-energy shows they've ever seen, male or female.

What music have you been listening to lately?

When I’m preparing for performances, I will always listen to our own show to lock in the music. Nothing else. When we don't have performances -- since I’m a showbiz kid -- I actually listen to my favorite type of music, which is showtunes.

I love songs from West Side Story, Sound of Music, The Lion King, Hamilton, and Damn Yankees.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

We are proud that our entire music catalog, written by legendary songwriters Holland-Dozier-Holland, has recently been re-released.

Four LPs of songs, which were recorded from 1969-1973.

Honey Cone is also happy to have exciting things in the works. We will be touring overseas next year for several weeks. When dates are confirmed, they will be available on our website.

Oh, and check us out on “New York Living” on Pix 11 on July 12!

Tickets to Honey Cone’s show are available at 54 Below’s website.

Learn more about Honey Cone on their website

