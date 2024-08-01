Interview: Nelson Aspen Pays Tribute to TONY BENNETT at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs have a new tribute show to the great Tony Bennett, who passed away last July at the age of 96. You can catch Tony Bennett: A Tribute on August 7th at the Green Room 42 near Times Square.

Aspen has a personal history with Bennett. In 2012, after meeting the legendary crooner around Manhattan, he was invited to Bennett’s home overlooking Central Park to do a TV segment on his impressive work as a painter. The two spent several hours together, leaving Aspen forever dazzled by not only the star’s talents, but his insight, humility and hospitality.

The Green Room 42 show will feature clips from his time with Bennett, reflections on his humanitarian work, career highlights, support of young musicians, and, of course, plenty of songs from the great American songbook that Bennett infused with his signature style. Just as Bennett was famous for his duets with other singing stars, Aspen will be joined by Allyson Briggs, renowned bandleader of Manhattan's hottest jazz band, Fleur Seule. Aspen promises it will be an intimate way for audiences to remember Bennett’s artistry, life and legacy.

For a sample of Nelson and Allyson singing together, watch the video:

Below, read a conversation with Aspen about the upcoming show.



What was it like getting to know Tony Bennett and working with him?

Of course, Tony was an instantly recognizable legend, and, in typical New York City fashion, I would run into him around town. On street corners, in his beloved Central Park, and at the TV studio where I formerly broadcast my daily news show. You meet the most interesting people in a green room! He was quick to talk about his passion for painting. I thought it would make a fascinating segment for my program, and he was immediately keen on the idea. That led to our incredible, unforgettable day in his Central Park South apartment and art studio. He was so generous with his time, his stories and his humanity that we actually spent more hours "hanging out" than we did filming.



What inspired you to put together this tribute show?

Literally on the day of his passing, July 21 of last year, I pulled out our segment from 2012 and felt the need to share it with others. Everyone has a memory of Tony, whether or not they ever got the privilege to know him. I immediately called my colleague Allyson and proposed we put together a tribute show, with her taking on the responsibilities of all the great ladies Tony was famous for duetting with; from Garland to Gaga! Thanks to my personal connection with him, I am able to share added insight about his work as a philanthropist, civil rights activist and war hero. What a multidimensional, heroic gentleman he was.

What has it been like putting this show together with Allyson Briggs?

Allyson and I met in early 2023 and I was immediately captivated by her talent and beauty and then got to discover her skills as a bandleader. After appearing as my "guest star" in my 60th birthday show "My Prime Time" at The Green Room 42, she invited me to be her "guest star" at a Halloween gig at the Triad. We work beautifully together so getting to write and produce Tony Bennett: A Tribute has been not only an honor but a lot of fun. I'm hoping it will have legs and that we can continue to share it with audiences beyond our current engagement at The Green Room 42.

What have you been listening to lately?

Of course, I've been immersed in "Tony Bennett world" for the last year, which never gets old, but I'm also enjoying discovering Allyson's library with her band, Fleur Seule. I'm a total junkie for anything related to the Great American Songbook, so it's a bottomless well of material to explore. Musically speaking, I used to think I was born too late, but thanks to all the gifted artists and venues we have at our disposal in Manhattan, I decided I was actually born right on time! My close pal and colleague Anita Gillette (who starred in the very first Broadway musical I ever got to see, "They're Playing Our Song"...1979?) also turns me on to some incredible music I might never have otherwise discovered. I live across the street from the Apollo Theater so I've also become a fixture at their monthly Amateur Nights which exposes me to amazing content.

What’s coming up next for you aside from your Tony Bennett show on August 7?

I've just released a brand new, very naughty semi-autobiographical novel, Dancing Between the Raindrops: The Hollywood Years. It's a steamy sequel to last year's Dancing Between the Raindrops, which chronicles my 1980s salad days in NYC and some thinly veiled stories with my early mentors like Gwen Verdon, Laurie Beechman, Harvey Fierstein, Peter Allen and even Ted Hook! In addition to promoting those titles, I'm actively working on one more sequel to make it a trilogy. Additionally, I co-host a podcast called "Titanic Talk" and will be releasing a new novel based on the ill-fated ship of dreams, coming in April 2025.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I moved to New York as a teenager, straight out of high school at age 17, and even though I had to endure a 22-year work-related hiatus in Hollywood, I am living the dream of being able to thrive as a husband and artist. I take none of it for granted and can't wait for the next show.

Tickets to see the August 7th show at at 7 pm are available on the Green Room's website.

Comments