Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42

Todd and Michael will encore their duo show on January 28th.

Jan. 16, 2023  

Interview: Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42 Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane will return to The Green Room 42 on January 28th at 7 pm with their musical comedy cabaret SONGS THAT MADE US GAY after bringing it to New York City from Provincetown last year. The two longtime best friends and show business colleagues are also two of the industry's (heck, the world's) most visible activists for LGBTQ rights and visibility, always insisting on being unapologetically who they are, hence the title of their show.

As the best buds rehearse their show for its encore, Todd and Michael took some time out of their busy schedule to chat with Broadway World Cabaret about the songs, about being gay, and about the qualities of friendship that bonds them together.

Get tickets to SONGS THAT MADE US GAY on January 28th at 7 pm on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced without edits.

Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane, welcome to Broadway World!

Todd: Thank you for having us!

Michael: The pleasure is ours!

Gentlemen, you have, now, presented your musical cabaret SONGS THAT MADE US GAY in Provincetown, a well-known LGBT resort town, and New York City, a town where a lot of LGBT people live. Did you notice any general difference in the audiences of the two different towns?

Todd: If you can survive a P'town audience, you can survive anything! Hehehe. But seriously, our show has a lot of audience interaction, but sometimes those Provincetown audiences think they are also in the show. New York audiences are more sophisticated. They participate when they're supposed to. Look, I love starting in Provincetown. It was our out of town tryout. And it really helped us shape the crowd work we do with the audience. I love performing for a queer and queer-lovin' audience. You get that in both P'town and NYC.

How long had you two boyz been talking about doing a show before this one bubbled up in your collective consciousness as the one you should do?

Interview: Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42 Michael: It was soon after Todd's brilliant one-man show, "All Washed Up" in 2021 that we started chatting about wanting to do a show like this together. Todd got the ball rolling with the idea to explore the songs throughout our youth that led us to this fabulous, proudly queer moment in our lives. So, we kind of landed pretty quickly on the idea and we started bouncing ideas off each other.

Todd, describe the moment when you and Michael knew that this was for life.

Todd: Nobody brings joy into a room like my friend, Michael Buchanan! How could you not want to be friends with him? He makes everything more fun! He makes you feel special and loved. I was immediately drawn to him. But what solidified our friendship? I think it's when we discovered our mutual love for the Muppets!

Michael, do you remember what, initially, drew you to Todd as a new friend?

Michael: I mean, when someone is able to go toe-to-toe with me on reciting the entire screenplay of "Muppets Take Manhattan", then it becomes pretty clear you've made a friend for life. Todd brings such laughter and joy into every space he inhabits and it's delightfully infectious! And, let's be clear, the talent crush was there from the get go.

In this show you both get to embrace your most personal musical aesthetics - Michael, you get to sing some rock diva hits and, Todd, you get to belt out some Broadway show tunes, all under the heading of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY. Can each of you remember, really remember, the first pieces of music in your lives that made your little gay hearts sing happy?

Todd: Somewhere in my sister's basement, there is a cassette tape of me at 7 years old singing the theme song to "Diff'rent Strokes". That sitcom wasn't inherently gay, but my performance sure was!

Michael: Well, my mom can attest I was a pretty big fan of the Swan Lake sequence from the movie version of "Funny Girl". We would sing it all the time. My favorite was to work in "...what are ya gonna do? Shoot the swans??! These lovelis??!..into dinner table conversations.

Michael, what is, genuinely, the quality that Todd possesses that you, most, admire?

Michael: His passion and care for our business. It's clear when Todd performs that he is passionate about musical theatre, but it extends beyond the stage. His strong sense of community is endlessly inspiring and I'm so proud of all the work he has done and continues to do with Actors Equity Association.

Todd, tell me about a time that Michael's friendship with you made a serious difference in your story.

Todd: Michael lived queerly outloud before it was cool! When Michael and I arrived in NYC, no one in "the biz" cared that we were gay, but we sure were expected to know how to "play it straight". Michael inspires me to live a more authentic queer life every single day.

Fellas, we've all seen a lot of change during our lifetimes - I've got about twenty years on each of you, but the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community has seen Herculean progress during our time. What was the picture that your childhood imagination created about what your future as gay men would be like?

Interview: Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42 Michael: Ooh, that's kind of a tough one. To bring it back to my youth, I would compare it to one of those magic eye posters they used to sell at mall kiosks. The image takes some effort and time to work out, shifting my eyes to shape the picture clearly. Although I'm still working it out, each step of progress in our world helps bring the image into focus. So, it's always been changing for the better and more fabulous!

Todd: Ooooh, I love that! Magic Eye poster!!! Way to make an up to reference for the youngins! But I'll go back even further: In the 80's we used to hear that being gay was "such a lonely life". But then we make friendships like the one that Michael and I have. We are surrounded by queer love!

That being said, I am single. So if any of your BWW readers are interested in a chubby tenor that cannot cook......

Todd, have you always been able to live as an out, proud gay male, or did it take some time, adjustment, and decision?

Todd: I went to theater camp! Yup, I went to Stagedoor Manor for 7 summers. I had POSITIVE GAY ROLE MODELS! IN THE 90s!! Imagine that! I was so lucky to be able to figure myself out early.

It wasn't easy. My Catholic family sure didn't respond well, but I came out when I was 14 years old. I marched in the Boston Gay Pride March when I was 16. I'm lucky.

Michael, what is your favorite part of being an open, visible, LGB role model for other queer people?

Michael: I find so much joy in seeing someone explore their authentic self; so if I can be any sort of role model or safe queer space for someone, I'm all in! I'm so proud to be a resource/inspiration for sex positivity, HIV awareness, and even fashion. My strong queer Maxxinista vibe is really starting to trend!

Boys, other than the compositions in SONGS THAT MADE US GAY, what other forces in your lives set you up for a queer existence?

Todd: For me, it's the friendships. Yes, the first person you kiss or date is formative, but that first good queer friend you make will change your life. All those feelings and thoughts you've kept secret are now just dinner conversation. It feels like breathing for the first time when you find that person that you can be authentic with.

Michael: I have to fully agree with Todd. To know you have a good Judy to laugh and share your true self with: priceless!

Last question, gentlemen: If I came to your show and demanded that you each swap one number with the other, which song of yours would you, most, like to see your bestie perform?

Todd: OH! I'd have to take Michael's Paula Abdul number! Paula Abdul's "Straight Up" was the first single I ever bought. Knowing all the words to that song made me almost-cool for a full month of elementary school.

Michael: Hands down, it's Todd's absolutely iconic Bernadette medley he created with one of our brilliant arrangers, Kevin David Thomas! It just encapsulates how a great Broadway diva can inspire generations of queer kids and theatre lovers.

Todd and Michael, thank you for chatting with us today, and have fun with your encore of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY.

Photo credits:

The performance photos are by Austin Ruffer

The yellow studio photo is by Michael Hull



Photos: John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey Receive Legends Radio Artist Award Photo
Photos: John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey Receive Legends Radio Artist Award
The genius of John Pizzarelli, Jessica Molaskey, and the songs of the Great American Songbook (with a hat tip to Stephen Sondheim) were on the stage of the Eissey Campus Theatre last night.  The outstanding musical event was presented by the RRAZZ ROOM for the 9th Anniversary of Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio. 
Marla Lou Chats GODDESS REBORN, Art, Activism, Fashion and More Photo
Marla Lou Chats GODDESS REBORN, Art, Activism, Fashion and More
Marla Louissaint (that's Marla Lou, to you) is ready to tell the world what it is like to be A GODDESS REBORN.
Stacey Kent, Billy Hart Quartet, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
Stacey Kent, Billy Hart Quartet, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater has announced programming running January 16 through January 29. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Stacey Kent, Billy Hart Quartet, Adam Birnbaum Quartet, Scott Robinson's Octet and Tony Kadleck.
Jennifer Simard, Michael Lee Brown, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Jennifer Simard, Michael Lee Brown, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Returns To Birdland TheaterPhotos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Returns To Birdland Theater
January 16, 2023

After a hiatus for holiday work, Susie Mosher made a welcome and victorious return to her home away from home last week, and Birdland was better for it.
Interview: Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42Interview: Michael Buchanan And Todd Buonopane of SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42
January 16, 2023

Two best friends have a boy-boy act that is coming back to The Green Room 42 this month.
Interview: Marla Louissaint of A GODDESS REBORN at The Green Room 42Interview: Marla Louissaint of A GODDESS REBORN at The Green Room 42
January 15, 2023

Marla Louissaint (that's Marla Lou, to you) is ready to tell the world what it is like to be A GODDESS REBORN.
Photos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 BelowPhotos: TONY YAZBECK Is Poetry In Motion At 54 Below
January 12, 2023

Tony-nominated Tony Yazbeck has been captured in action in the Mosher lens. See a photo essay from Tony's recent show at 54 Below.
Review: TONY YAZBECK Grows Up Before Our Very Eyes In New 54 Below ShowReview: TONY YAZBECK Grows Up Before Our Very Eyes In New 54 Below Show
January 10, 2023

The song and dance man is still singing and still dancing but it's a new song and a new dance.
share