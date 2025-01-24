Interview: Legendary Performer Brian Newman Returns to Café Carlyle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From February 25 to 27, Café Carlyle is welcoming legendary performer Brian Newman back to their stage. In this three-night-only engagement, the tastemaker, Creative & Musical Director, Grammy-winning producer, bandleader, trumpetist and vocalist from New York City will perform an eclectic mix of music in this can’t-miss residency.

Newman has been performing, producing, and putting together talent for live performances, film, television and musical programming at hotels, nightclubs, and restaurants for over 25 years. Newman’s influences of Miles Davis, Chet Baker and the Great American Songbook make room for the modern songbook through his love of artists such as Nirvana, Willie Nelson, Earth Wind & Fire, Thin Lizzy, Bruce Springsteen, The Police and much more.

We spoke with Newman about what to expect from this upcoming performance, what he’s been working on lately, and more.

Having done so much in the field of music, what draws you to this type of intimate live cabaret performance?

After performing at some of the biggest and best venues in the world, coming back home to New York City and returning to The Cafe Carlyle stage is such a tremendous honor. It truly is hallowed ground! This intimate space allows me to tell stories of my travels and sing some of my favorite songs from the Great American Songbook and beyond.

Can you give us a hint of the type of songs you'll be doing in this upcoming residency at Cafe Carlyle?

For these special performances at the Cafe Carlyle, I'll be singing some of my favorite songs from the Great American Songbook as well as inventive and modern arrangements of modern pop songs. To me, Willie Nelson, Springsteen and Nirvana belong in the same space as Cole Porter, Kurt Weill and the Gershwin brothers.

Photo credit: Brian Friedman

How do you approach putting together a setlist for each solo show that you do?

When I am working on a setlist for these shows, I think about what songs tell a story. The lyrics have to make you feel something and take you away from the daily struggles we all face as human beings on this blue and green spinning ball. My job as an entertainer is to take the audience away from their daily lives and bring them to a place of lightness and togetherness.

What music has been inspiring you lately?

There have been lots of things inspiring me lately, musically. Most of the records I listen to are old school and most of the musicians are not around anymore, but I have really been digging the sounds of Horace Silver, Sarah Vaughan and my absolute favorite, Carmen McCrae. Horace Silver's magnificent attention to the arrangements was way ahead of his time and those singers are always at the top of their game and their phrasing is as if they are instrumentalists. I love a great singer that can transcend the monotony of the classic expectations of a singer. As far as new artists that I have been vibing to, I really like Georgia Herre and Emmett Cohen.

What's next on the horizon for you, after this residency?

In addition to performing with my own band, I am musical director at the Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars and have been the musical and production consultant for some of the best clubs in New York, Vegas and beyond. To me, the more people and venues there are for this great music, the more demand and work it provides for the musicians in these cities and the clientele that goes to see them gets a better understanding of this great American music.

I am always pushing the envelope and the musical standards of every venue I play at by always putting the music and production first to make sure our audience is with us from start to finish!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I can't wait to play the Cafe Carlyle and continue to push the boundaries of traditional American music!

Header photo of Brian Newman. Photo credit: Brian Friedman (@bfreedphoto)

Learn more about Brian Newman on his website at www.briannewman.com

Tickets and more information abou the February 25-27 engagement are available on Café Carlyle’s website.

