Interview: Joe Posa Performs as Joan Rivers at The Laurie Beechman

On Friday September 5, 2025, for one night only, catch Joe Posa’s acclaimed Joan Rivers tribute act at Midtown hotspot the Laurie Beechman. This show will serve as a fundraiser for God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit that cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people living with severe and chronic illness. Joan Rivers was one of GLWD’s biggest supporters (read more about the charity and her work with them here). The show also has special meaning, as Rivers herself performed on the Beechman stage countless times, and it was the last venue she played before she passed away.

We spoke with Posa about the show, how he embodies Joan Rivers and the special legacy she left behind.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming show at the Beechman?

Well, it’s newly owned by Broadway producers Tom D’Angora & Michael D’Angora and Tony-winning designer David Rockwell led the incredible renovation for The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which has been one of the theatre district’s hidden gems for 40 years! To have the opportunity to perform there and be part of this new incarnation is incredibly meaningful for me as an artist. Besides, it’s the last venue Joan Rivers played before her passing...

How does it feel to get the chance to perform as Joan on the last stage she was on?

It truly is beyond thrilling to bring the legendary Joan Rivers back to life in a one-night-only celebration of comedy, glamour and unapologetic humor. Joan performed over 200 sets at this venue. In fact, she told her very last joke on this stage the night before her untimely passing. So, it only feels right that this tribute, 11 years to the day, returns her spirit to the place that loved her so very much.

What draws you to Joan Rivers and her comedy?

Joan told it like it was! She would say what everyone else in the room was thinking. People miss her because she was not politically correct. She would talk about old people, ugly people, the gays, the Jews… everyone and everything was fair game! I love her observational and edgy comedy. There was such honesty in her comedy. Now everyone must watch what they say, and that gives me as an actor playing her the freedom to make jokes like,” Why do old people buy at Costco?! You’re 98 years old and you’re buying 18 large jars of mayonnaise! You’re not even going to make it to the checkout counter, you old bitch!” Joan understood the human condition and how tough life can be. She got people. There was a yin and a yang if you will. She addressed everybody yet did it with humor. She let people in on the joke.

How do you put your personal twist on Joan?

I need to feel the journey of who Joan is to impersonate her. Joan was a survivor: a survivor of show business and of suicide (of her husband Edgar Rosenberg in 1987), and she has many parts of her that were compassionate because of that experience. She is with me when I am performing; I am her. I feel like I am channeling her. I am a vessel for her work and her voice. The brilliant Tony Tripoli, who was Joan’s head writer and executive producer for “Fashion Police”, and with whom I toured with for five years with our Joan tribute show, gave me the most amazing compliment. He told me, “People can look and sound like Joan, but you smell like Joan!”

I have also researched her jokes, her demeanor and her physical appearance. Oh, the glamour! What a gift to bring this comedy legend back to life in a show that honors her talent, her wit and her energy!

What's meaningful to you about using this show to fundraise for God's Love We Deliver?

God’s Love We Deliver is an amazing and important organization and was Joan’s favorite. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. GLWD prepares and delivers nutritious high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves. All of their services are provided free of charge without regard to income. It is meaningful to me to help them, through my art, and to give back to those in need. A portion of the proceeds will benefit their clients affected by illness.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I had the opportunity to work with Joan back in 2006! I was hired to work a fundraiser on the red carpet in Houston, Texas. Unbeknownst to me, Joan was the host of the event. We both went on stage together and afterwards she invited me into her dressing room and we got to know each other. We had an instant connection. She was like mother, so nurturing. She said I was her favorite “Joan”, and she told me I had an open invitation to come to any of her shows complimentary. I am so glad that I often did!

Learn more about Joe Posa online at joeposa.com

Tickets to see Joe Posa as Joan Rivers at the Laurie Beechman on September 5, 2025 are available here.