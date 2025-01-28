Interview: Jeff Harnar Honors NYC With CONFESSIONS OF A NEW YORKER at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday February 3, 2025 at 7 pm, Jeff Harnar returns to Birdland Jazz Club with “Confessions of a New Yorker.” The show is an early musical Valentine to New York City featuring the songs of of Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hart, Comden & Green and more. The award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck leads a trio featuring Ritt Henn of bass and Dan Gross on drums in a set that includes “I Happen to Like New York,” “Manhattan,” “East Side of Heaven” and many surprises. The show will shine a special spotlight on some more contemporary New York-based songwriters including Annie Dinerman, Bob Walton, Francesca Blumenthal, Portia/" target="newwinddow">Portia Nelson and Alex Rybeck. Harnar and Rybeck are celebrating forty-one years of musical collaboration, in a partnership that has taken their shows across the country, to London, Norway, Paris and on the High Seas.

We spoke to Harnar about the inspiration behind the show, what he loves about New York, and more.

Where did the inspiration for Confessions of a New Yorker come from?

The title for our show comes from a song written by Portia-Nelson/">Portia Nelson, “Confessions of a New Yorker.”

Portia-Nelson/">Portia Nelson is recognizable to most as Sister Berte in the film The Sound of Music. She was one of the sour-faced nuns who crippled the Nazi cars by removing their car engine innards. When I arrived on the cabaret scene in the 1980s, Portia was here and so very welcoming. She shared this song with me with hopes I might sing it one day. That day has arrived!

I thought “Confessions of a New Yorker” would be a wonderful song to have at the heart of a New York-themed show, and a provocative title to frame the songs we’ve included. And truly, most of the “confessions” in this show are those that you have to “read between the lyrics” that I’m singing.

You've said this show is your early Valentine for NYC. What do you love the most about this city?

One of the things I love most is the opportunity to meet wonderful songwriters. I could never have imagined as a young person that I would move to New York City one day and actually meet, know and get to perform for the songwriters we are including such as Jule Styne, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Cy Coleman, Burton Lane, John Kander and Fred Ebb.

And adding to that list there will also be contributions from equally brilliant more contemporary songwriters such as Annie Dinerman, Christopher Marlowe, Bob Walton, Rick Crom, Barry Kleinbort, Francesca Blumenthal, John Wallowitch and yes, my Music Director Alex Rybeck.

How long have you lived here?

I came to New York City as a transfer student at NYU in 1979. Sadly, I lasted just six months. 1979 was a tough climate for both New York City and for me personally. Happily for me, I returned in 1982 and have been here full time ever since.

What have you been listening to lately?

The most thrilling new recording I’ve just heard is Ari Axelrod’s “There’s a Place For Us: Jewish Broadway” on PS Classics. It’s an absolutely exquisite listening experience.

Who should come out to this show?

This is a show by New Yorkers, for New Yorkers... and those who are New Yorkers at heart. Frankly, anyone who is in this city on a Monday in February IS a true New Yorker, wherever they call home.

What else is coming up for you in 2025 so far?

I leave the morning after Birdland for Puerto Vallarta to do three performances of my Cole Porter show for the Mexican snowbirds. Looking ahead to the summer, I’m thrilled to be on the Faculty for the St. Louis Cabaret Conference along with Marilyn Maye and Donna McKechnie, among several others. It’s an extraordinary week-long immersion in cabaret performance. And along the way I have directing projects underfoot with artists such as Rene Katz, Josephine Sanges, Dawn Derow, Linda Kahn, Ann Anello and Ari Axelrod.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I’m extremely grateful for the Broadway World spotlight on the world of cabaret throughout the year. We all appreciate the very attractive light it shines our way. And who wouldn’t want to be well illuminated as he prepares to unveil his Confessions?

Tickets to Jeff Harnar: Confession of a New Yorker are available on Birdland's website.

