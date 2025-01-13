Jeff Harnar to Return to Birdland With CONFESSIONS OF A NEW YORKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of MAC and Bistro Award-winning concert artist Jeff Harnar – celebrating Manhattan in music with Confessions of a New Yorker – on Monday, February 3 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30-$50 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



“Confessions of a New Yorker” is an early musical Valentine to New York City featuring the songs of of Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hart, Comden & Green and more. The award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck leads the trio featuring Ritt Henn of bass and Dan Gross on drums in a set that includes “I Happen to Like New York,” “Manhattan,” “East Side of Heaven” and many surprises. Included will be a special spotlight on some more contemporary New York-based songwriters including Annie Dinerman, Bob Walton, Francesca Blumenthal, Portia-Nelson/">Portia Nelson and Alex Rybeck. Harnar and Rybeck are celebrating forty-one years of musical collaboration, in a partnership that has taken their shows across the country, to London, Norway, Paris and on the High Seas.



Jeff Harnar was named a Top Cabaret Artist of 2024 by The Times Square Chronicles. His recent albums include: JeffHarnar Sings Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around (2024), featuring duets with Clint Holmes, Grammy winner Nicole Zuraitis, and the triplets from Kenya, Moipei; the MAC Award winning Cy Coleman tribute A Collective Cy (2023), orchestrated and conducted by Alex Rybeck, and the MAC Award winning I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (2022), orchestrated and conducted by Jon Weber (all on PS Classics). Jeff’s Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. Harnar’s PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” with Alex Rybeck and “American Songbook: Sondheim” with KT Sullivan. Awards include multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Awards, the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree Award and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. Jeff is also a Broadway World, MAC and Bistro Award winning Director (Tovah Feldshuh, Rita Gardner and more).



