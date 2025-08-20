Interview: JChris & Carla Ardito Talk BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday September 16, 2025 at 9:30 pm, JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. The 54 Below show features the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more. Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder, Burt Bacharach, Aretha Franklin, and more. The show makes for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

We spoke with JChris and Carla Ardito about the show, JChris’s new single “RECUERDOS TRAVIESOS,” and more.

What are you looking forward to about your upcoming show at 54 Below?

JChris: I'm looking forward to sharing my Brazilian culture and heritage through this musical tribute on the stage at 54 Below.

How did you decide to form Brooklyn Bossa Nova?

Carla Ardito: Chris and I met through our respective roles as music director and voice teacher at various venues in Brooklyn. We quickly discovered a shared passion for classic bossa nova and are excited to bring both the timeless standards and fresh new sounds into the 21st century.

What draws you to this style of music?

JC: There is a soul, rawness and simplicity to Bossa Nova which makes it universal. Bossa Nova means 'new trend' in Portuguese, and that's exactly what we want to do. There is a connection between Italian music and Brazilian music, and our collaboration fits because of that.

Who do you think would enjoy coming out to this performance?

CA: Anyone who is nostalgic for the Bossa Nova era that influenced music around the world, including music in the US. This program is for anyone who enjoys Brazilian Bossa Nova and samba beats and wants to feel like they are in memory lane. This music is very evocative, primal, and strikes a chord in your gut.

Can you tell us a little about the process of putting this showcase of your work together for 54 Below – choosing the setlist, writing the arrangements, etc.?

CA: I go with my gut and whatever flows. In the process of putting together the show for 54 Below, I'm always inspired by what I think will bring people to their feet and move their souls.

Aside from this 54 Below show, what other projects or shows do you have coming up?

JC: We have tentative engagements at Rooftop TIME OUT MARKET, SOBs, and Superfine in Dumbo

You have a new single you released recently called RECUERDOS TRAVIESOS. Congratulations! What does the title mean and what was your inspiration for making this song? Where can we hear RECUERDOS TRAVIESOS?

JC: Thank you! RECUERDOS TRAVIESOS means 'Naughty memories'. This is a song that was inspired by the fusion of R&B (a genre I started singing early in my career) and urban Latin reggaeton. The song evokes the era of old school, nostalgic soap operas like the ones starring heartthrobs like Fernando Colunga. This song has the feeling of being in a dream and outer space. You can hear the song on all platforms at https://hypeddit.com/3vrm3a

Learn more about JChris online at jchrisofficial.com and listen to RECUERDOS TRAVIESOS Now On Spotify And All Music Platforms

Learn more about Carla Ardito on Instagram at @cmardito

Tickets to Brooklyn Bossa Nova on September 16 are available on 54 Below’s website.