Interview: Honoree Jeremy Katz on NIGHT OF 1000 JUDYS﻿ Benefit for LGBT+ Youth at Joe's Pub

The 13th annual Night of a Thousand Judys, the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, recently announced their honorees for this year’s event at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 2. Nathan Lee Graham – the Grammy and Obie Award-winning star of stage and screen from “Mid-Century Modern,” Theater Camp, and Priscilla Queen of the Dessert – will be honored with the second annual “Judy Icon Award,” which recognizes the recipient’s contributions to queer culture and achievement of legendary status, following in the footsteps of the honor’s namesake, Judy Garland. Jeremy Katz, the Emmy and GLAAD Award-winning producer and manager, will receive the inaugural “Good Judy Award,” which recognizes an industry leader for their longtime dedication to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.

Night of a Thousand Judys will honor the iconic Judy Garland with songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The show is directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Drew Wutke as the event’s music director, and produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. Special guest performers include Grammy winner and Tony nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like it Hot), SAG Award winner Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”), Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Grammy and Emmy winner Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), indie rock band BETTY (“The L Word,” Sondheim at Carnegie Hall), Alexis Michelle (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Debbie Wileman (Carnegie Hall, London’s West End), Molly Pope, Rose Levine (Fire Island legend), and Marissa Mulder (Café Carlyle, Lincoln Center)

Read a conversation below with honoree Jeremy Katz about the event’s relevance to the LGBT+ community and his involvement with the Ali Forney Center. Katz is President of The Katz Company (TKC), a full-service talent management company representing artists across all areas of entertainment. Katz has produced live concerts worldwide, including PBS and streaming platforms. As Executive Producer of The Lesbian Bar Project, he won a New York Emmy and GLAAD Special Recognition Honor. Additional credits include Design Network’s “Date My House,” A&E’s “Lachey’s: Raising the Bar,” Netflix’s “They Ready,” Amazon/PBS’ “First You Dream,” iHeartMedia’s “Afterlives” & “Queer Chronicles,” and Ravi Roth’s travel series. He also produced two off-Broadway shows, acclaimed music albums and served as a creative consultant for the Obie Awards. He founded TKC in 2007 after nine years at William Morris Agency.

How does it feel to be receiving a Good Judy Award at Night of a Thousand Judys this year?

If you told teenage me that one day I’d be honored at a Judy Garland-themed Pride event for being a “Good Judy,” I’d say, “Yeah, that sounds about right.” But seriously, it’s an honor. This award means so much to me, especially to be the first recipient of it, because it’s about community, advocacy, and showing up. I try to do that every day, and this feels like a really beautiful acknowledgment of that.

What inspired you originally to get involved with the Ali Forney Center?

Honestly? I can’t remember when I first heard about the Ali Forney Center, probably because they’ve always just been there doing the work. But the real connection started when my client, Lea DeLaria, was asked to host their benefit, A Place at the Table, some time ago. I tagged along, thinking I’d clap and eat rubber chicken, but left completely wrecked in the best way. That night showed me the incredible work that they do, not just offering shelter to LGBTQ+ youth, but giving them hope, support and a real shot at a future.

Jeremy Katz with the cast of Orange Is the New Black. Lea DeLaria, who played Big Boo in the series, will be performing at Night of a Thousand Judys

What’s been the most gratifying part of working with them?

I love connecting people. Good people should know good people. Introducing clients, friends or donors to the Ali Forney Center and watching them “get it.” Suddenly they’re writing checks, volunteering, telling their friends. Being a small part of that ripple effect feels pretty special.

What do you think the role of media and events like this are in uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the current political climate?

Right now, they matter more than ever. Events like “Night of a Thousand Judys” aren’t just celebrations; they’re statements. They remind us of where we’ve been, how far we’ve come and how much further we still need to go. Using Judy Garland’s music, music that’s long been tied to queer history and culture as a rallying cry, is powerful. Not only are these nights important for advocacy, they help create community, visibility and most importantly, joy.

Is there any particular message you’d want to give to LGBTQ+ youth right now who may be reading this?

You are not alone, and you’re part of a community with a long, proud history of showing up and speaking out. Though today, there’s more tools, visibility and support systems in place than there were for the previous generations, there’s so much more that needs to be done. We have to keep fighting for progress together. Your voice matters, so use it. Oh, and moisturize.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

If you’re wondering how to help, don’t overthink it. Just do something. It doesn’t have to be some grand gesture. Donate if you can. Volunteer if you’ve got the time. Text someone who needs a little love. Send a Venmo and a heart emoji. Honestly, just show up. The bar is low…being decent and present actually goes a long way. And if all else fails…bring snacks.

The performance is at 7 pm on Monday June 2 at Joe’s Pub, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Tickets are now available here.

Anyone that can’t attend the event can still donate to The Ali Forney Center here

Comments

