Interview: Grace Peña on Her Solo Cabaret Debut Show HEARTSTRINGS! at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vocalist Grace Peña will make her New York City solo cabaret debut at 54 Below with Heartstrings! on Wednesday, September 3 at 9:30 pm.

Heartstrings! is a celebration of family, love, and connection. From Streisand to Sondheim to Adele, Peña performs songs chosen for their deep personal resonance—tributes to friendship, memories of home, and anthems of transformation. The evening features Jack Beal as musical director and bassist, David Mayers on guitar, Analise Levesque on piano, and Michela David on drums.

Raised in Glendora, California, Grace Peña recently earned her Master’s degree in CCM Voice Pedagogy from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. Now based in New York City, she brings a lifelong passion for classic movie musicals and jazz standards to her debut cabaret.

Following her 54 Below debut, Peña will reprise Heartstrings! in two additional performances this fall.

We spoke to her about the upcoming show, a hint of what audiences can expect, and more.

What are you looking forward to about your upcoming show at 54 Below?

I’m looking forward to sharing heartfelt childhood stories to a brand-new audience! Each piece of music has a personal connection, which makes this opportunity feel a lot more special.

How does it feel to be making your solo cabaret debut?

It feels so amazing and crazy all at the same time! I'm brand new to the city, so having my first show here at such a prestigious venue is an immense blessing.

What was the process of putting the set list for this show together like?

I've loved coming up with the set! It’s an eclectic combination of songs from a variety of genres, and it's organized in a way that represents the different phases of a relationship. That is paired with personal anecdotes rooted in the beauty of connection, love, and family. I'm truly proud of the result, and I can’t wait to share it with everybody!

How would you describe your musical taste?

My musical taste revolves around everything from retro/neo soul, jazz and blues, musical theatre, folk, classical, rock… you name it!

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

When I'm not singing or practicing for this show, I've been spending time with loved ones, exploring cafés, visiting museums and binging good TV! I've really been enjoying The Studio & Building the Band. I've also been taking time to listen to music for fun, too! It's been a great way to decompress after a long day.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

None of this would have been possible without my amazing family and friends. This show is completely dedicated to them. If you'd like a discounted ticket, there is an official ticket flash sale from Thursday, August 22nd, midnight to Friday, 11:59 pm! Get 35% off using the code HEARTSTRINGS35.

Learn more about Grace online at gpenamusic.com/main

Header photo by Chase Lyerly

Tickets to Heartstrings are available on 54 Below’s website here. Get 35% off using the code HEARTSTRINGS35 now through Friday at 11:59 pm.