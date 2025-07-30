Grace Peña to Make NYC Solo Cabaret Debut in HEARTSTRINGS! at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vocalist Grace Peña will make her New York City solo cabaret debut at 54 Below with Heartstrings! on Wednesday, September 3 at 9:30 PM.

Heartstrings! is a celebration of family, love, and connection. From Streisand to Sondheim to Adele, Peña performs songs chosen for their deep personal resonance—tributes to friendship, memories of home, and anthems of transformation. The evening features Jack Beal as musical director and bassist, David Mayers on guitar, Analise Levesque on piano, and Michela Davis on drums.

Raised in Glendora, California, Grace Peña recently earned her Master’s degree in CCM Voice Pedagogy from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. Now based in New York City, she brings a lifelong passion for classic movie musicals and jazz standards to her debut cabaret.

Following her 54 Below debut, Peña will reprise Heartstrings! in two additional performances this fall.

Tickets are available at 54Below.org, with prices ranging from $29.50 to $68, plus a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code HEARTSTRINGS5 for $5 off the Main Dining Room and Bar Rail cover charge.