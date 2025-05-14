Interview: Darwin Del Fabro Returns to Cabaret in A MUSICAL JOURNEY at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a year-long pause for surgeries and recovery during her transition, Darwin Del Fabro is thrilled to step back onto the stage for the first time at 54 Below in A Musical Journey on Thursday, May 22 at 7 pm. Featuring a melodic blend of her latest four albums, and showcasing a rich tapestry of music in both English and Portuguese that highlights her roots, Darwin will explore the vibrant American musical landscape while also paying tribute to the iconic Brazilian singer Elis Regina.

From Irving Berlin’s timeless works to the stories that define her journey and transition intermingling with the classics of Tom Jobim songs in English, this show will be a heartfelt exploration of identity, culture, and the power of music.

Read a conversation with Darwin about her upcoming show.

How does it feel to be coming back to the stage after a brief hiatus to recover from your gender-affirming surgery?

It feels like a rebirth. Coming back to the stage post-surgery isn’t just about singing again—it’s about showing up as my full self, for the first time. There’s a new layer of vulnerability, but also strength, in every note. I’m discovering my voice all over again—both musically and personally—and it’s incredibly empowering.

With such wide taste in music, what is your process like of putting together a setlist for a show like this?

It’s deeply intuitive. I start with emotion: What am I feeling? What am I trying to say right now, in this chapter of my life? I draw from Brazilian classics, American standards, and songs that have been part of my journey in both joy and grief. Each piece needs to speak to this moment in time, not just in my life, but in the world around me.

How does it feel to be performing again amidst the second term of Trump’s presidency? Do you feel like it’s affected the tone, feel or message of your show, and if so, in what way?

Absolutely. There’s a heaviness in the air that’s hard to ignore, especially as a trans artist. But instead of letting fear win, I’ve chosen to let this moment amplify my voice. The show isn’t political in a traditional sense—but my mere presence, my visibility, is a form of resistance. The tone is tender, bold, and defiant all at once. I sing for joy, for love, and for those who feel like they don’t have a voice right now.

Who would you recommend come out to see you at 54 Below?

Anyone with a heart. If you’re looking for an evening that’s intimate, moving, and a little unexpected—come. This show is for the dreamers, the outsiders, the lovers of music and stories. And of course, for anyone curious to witness a journey of becoming.

What are some of your next goals or projects that you’re planning to work on after this show?

I’m developing a play centered on Lili Elbe’s transition, blending it with my own experience in a deeply personal monologue format. It’s raw, theatrical, and full of longing—and I hope it will spark meaningful conversations. I’m also adapting one of my favorite theatre pieces from Brazil, which has been a dream of mine for years. And I’m in conversations for a TV series next year that I’m really excited about. It feels like the beginning of a new artistic chapter.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Just that I’m endlessly grateful to be here, doing what I love, as who I truly am. That’s a gift I don’t take lightly.

Follow Darwin Del Fabro on Instagram @DarwinDelFabro for more information on the artist.

Darwin Del Fabro in A Musical Journey plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, May 22 at 7 pm. Cover charges start at $51.50 (including fees) with a $25 food and beverage minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating available for $18 including fees with no food or drink minimum. 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Tickets and information are available on 54 Below's website here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 33% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now!