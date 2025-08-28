Interview: Corinna Sowers Adler Brings ALL THAT MATTERS to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award nominated vocalist Corinna Sowers Adler brings her new show All That Matters to Don’t Tell Mama on Saturday, September 13 at 4 pm, Sunday, October 5 at 7 pm, and Saturday, October 11 at 4 pm. With Shane Turner on piano, Corinna sings songs by Sara Bareilles, Brandie Carlisle, Pink, Cole Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Susan Werner and more!

BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher called Adler “a born entertainer” and “exceptional proficient. If Corinna Sowers Adler were not already born with a pretty soprano with which to inform her artistry, the work she has done as a student of voice shows in every word, every syllable, every note that comes out of her mouth.”

Read a conversation with Adler about the new show.

How do you feel about your upcoming performances of All That Matters at Don't Tell Mama?

I’m really excited about bringing this show to Don’t Tell Mama’s! It premiered in Pennsylvania earlier this summer, and I knew I wanted to bring it to New York later this year. In all of these years performing in New York City Cabaret clubs, I have actually never done a solo show at Don’t Tell Mama! We have produced other singers there and every year we bring our NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble to perform their Spring Cabaret performance there, and I have been a guest on other performers’ shows, but I have not ever done a solo show there. It’s about time! Shane Turner, who is a young musical genius (with musical mastery beyond his years) joins me on piano. I love making music with Shane!

What was the process like of putting together the set list for this show?

Without giving a lot away, the show is very personal and focuses on the letting go of things that no longer serve you. It came about as I began to (finally) start to let go of things I have been holding on to after having a conversation with a good friend about it. Once I have something I feel needs to be said (or sung, as it were) the songs start to present themselves. Most people know me as a classically trained legit soprano (someone once called me the super-sonic soprano of cabaret!) But this set is filled with songs from artists that speak to me personally in a different way. As much as I love the American Songbook and musical theater (and always will), there is a much more folk-rock/pop/female singer-songwriter vibe element to this show…with some Cole Porter in there for good measure.

How would you describe your personal taste in music?

Incredibly eclectic! Everything from Arias to Zeppelin and musical theater in between.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

I am the Founding Artistic Director of NiCori Studios & Productions, a company I own with my husband, Nicholas Adler. Our mission is to Educate, Inspire, and Entertain and the Fall is filled with things that fulfill that mission. We will be producing CHICAGO:TEEN EDITION with our NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble. Our Adult Cabaret Classes are filling up and have brought some incredible aspiring Cabaret singers into the studio. The Voice Studio is packed with a waiting list, our Music at the Mansion series continues with shows in September and November and, after a five-year hiatus, we are again producing the New Jersey Cabaret Festival again on November 30th. Also excited to announce that my SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL project, which started in 2016 in The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has been performed in many states since then is going to happen again at SOPAC in November! Lots going on!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Only that I am immensely grateful to be able to spend my days making music and doing my best to put beauty and good in this crazy world. And I am very grateful for the people I get to make this music with. And that is ALL THAT MATTERS!

To learn more about the artist and NiCori Studios & Productions, visit www.nicoristudios.com and follow @nicoristudios and @corinnasings everywhere on social media.

Header photo credit: Helane Blumfield

Tickets to see All That Matters on September 13, October 5 and October 11 are available on Don’t Tell Mama’s website here.