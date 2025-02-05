Interview: Charles Kirsch Celebrates Iconic Broadway Flops at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, February 19 at 7 pm, Charles Kirsch returns to 54 Below with Backstage Babble: Beyond the Walls of Joe Allen Restaurant. Kirsch, the 17-year-old host of the popular Backstage Babble podcast, did an edition of this show celebrating famous flops from the Broadway stage last year, and it was such a success they’re doing it again this month. This one-night event will feature original cast members telling stories about and performing songs from ill-fated musicals that appear on the “flop wall” at Joe Allen Restaurant. Anyone who loves Broadway’s flops just as much as its hits won’t want to miss this evening.

The participating artists include Ivy Austin representing Raggedy Ann, Tony winner Len Cariou representing Dance a Little Closer, Drama Desk nominee Philip Casnoff representing Rockabye Hamlet, Danielle Chambers representing Her First Roman, Drama Desk winner Donna Lynne Champlin representing By Jeeves, Alma Cuervo representing Is There Life After High School?, Natascia Diaz and Luba Mason representing The Capeman, Golden Globe winner Jill Eikenberry representing Onward Victoria, Drama Desk nominee Jeff McCarthy representing Side Show, Drama Desk nominee Cass Morgan representing The Human Comedy, Jerry Dixon, and Jenna Lea Rosen representing Rachael Lily Rosenbloom and Don’t You Ever Forget It. The evening will be accompanied by Broadway’s music man Michael Lavine.

We spoke with Kirsch about the night and his other projects, including an upcoming concert of Coco at 54 this April.

You're doing another BEYOND THE WALLS OF JOE ALLEN RESTAURANT to celebrate songs from musical flops. Can you tell me a little about your selection process for which songs and shows to include this time?

It was fun to celebrate the history of Joe Allen and its “flop wall” in the first edition of this concert, but I found that the magic really came from hearing the stories of original cast members. In order to preserve that experience, I had to look beyond the limited list of shows that actually appear on the Joe Allen wall. The February 19 concert will cover some shows you can see while dining on 46th street, like Rockabye Hamlet and Onward Victoria, but also other under-appreciated musicals that are equally worthy of recognition, like Dance a Little Closer and Raggedy Ann. Above all, the shape of this concert has been driven by the wonderful performers who have agreed to take part, and I can’t wait for them to share their music and memories with the 54 Below audience.

Do you have any future plans for this Joe Allen series, after this upcoming one?

Now that the criteria for the concert has expanded, the possibilities are limitless! It’s been inspiring to see performers in this series embrace their musical misses with love and good humor, and as long as shows continue to open and close, I’m sure there will be no shortage of material.

You're also doing two concerts later this year celebrating Coco and Wildcat. What drew you towards those shows?

After bringing The Rink to 54 Below this summer, I knew I wanted to do another musical in concert as soon as possible. Coco, Wildcat, and The Rink have something in common: all three shows were originally built around the talents of a particular diva or divas (Katharine Hepburn, Lucille Ball, Chita Rivera, and Liza Minnelli, respectively). As a result, these shows are rarely produced—after all, who can truly claim to be “today’s equivalent" of any of those women? But in a cabaret setting, with different marvelous performers taking on each song, the wit and beauty of these scores can truly shine.

Are there any other shows on your bucket list to do concert readings of?

I do keep a running list of ideas, many of which are inspired by certain people I’ve had the good fortune to work with. I particularly love the concept of having a performer revisit a show they were part of originally, but in a different role. How amazing would it be to see Sara Gettelfinger take on the role of Edie in Grey Gardens, or Judy Kaye as Imelda in On the Twentieth Century? In the vein of under-appreciated musicals, I think How Now, Dow Jones and Sail Away might be due for a second look.

What else have you been working on lately, or do you have coming up?

I’m in the process of putting together four panels for BroadwayCon 2025, which is the weekend before the Joe Allen show! In addition, this will be my second year producing and directing the “In the Spotlight” cabaret series at Rob W. Schneider and Jim Jimirro’s J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

The most rewarding thing about producing shows at 54 Below is getting to work with performers that I look up to. Whether it’s Len Cariou, Natascia Diaz, and Cass Morgan in the Joe Allen concert, Brad Oscar and Elena Shaddow in Coco, or Charles Busch in Wildcat (and that’s just a sampling of the three star-studded lineups), I learn something new from every experience. I’m also incredibly lucky to collaborate with Michael Lavine, the best musical director/partner in crime I could ask for, on all three of these concerts.

Tickets to Backstage Babble: Beyond the Walls of Joe Allen Restaurant on February 19 at 7 pm are available on 54 Below's website.

Find tickets to the livestream and other upcoming shows on 54 Below's main calendar.

Find out more about Backstage Babble podcast on their Instagram.

Comments