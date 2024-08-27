Interview: Broadway TikTok Star Conor McShane Returns to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Instagram and TikTok sensation Conor McShane is gearing up for a special return to The Green Room 42 with his show, “The Worst Person You Know Does a Solo Show Again.” You can catch this rising star at the Times Square-area venue on Sunday, September 8 at 9:30 pm. McShane debuted the show at the club in July with a standing-room-only performance.

Are people born the Worst? Or do they have Worst-ness thrust upon them? In Conor’s case... a little bit of both. The worst person you know is switch leaping from TikTok right onto the stage in the Big Apple. Get ready to laugh, cry, and throw tomatoes as Conor does what all NYC actors do best: make his friends pay to see him perform. The show features music director Ben Kiley.

Read a conversation with Conor about the show, and what exactly makes him “the worst.”

How did your last show at The Green Room 42 in July go?

I had the absolute best time! Truly, I couldn’t have enjoyed it more. I’ve wanted to put on a cabaret show like this for the longest time, and getting to do it alongside friends and family was a dream come true. To be honest, the whole night was such a blur that I feel like I only remember 5% of it—but it was a stellar 5%! A personal highlight was singing a song with my cousin Caroline Kay (that she wrote). She’s an unbelievable talent based in London, and it was incredible how the stars aligned for her to be in NYC at the same time as the show.

What are you most looking forward to about this upcoming one on September 8th?

As much as I enjoyed doing the show the first time, a part of me had my fingers crossed throughout the performance—hoping the jokes would land, the story would come across clearly, and that I’d remember the lyrics. This time, I’m excited to relax a bit more and try out some new bits and songs to keep things fresh! I’m also looking forward to remembering the other 95% of the night.

Can you share something you’ve done lately to qualify you as “the worst”?

Oh, boy. Well, I’d say there’s something deeply “worst person” about having to promote your own show. So, if you’re a friend or follower that sees my many posts about this upcoming performance, please forgive me! (And please buy a ticket.)

What music have you been listening to recently?

I saw Illinoise twice on Broadway before it closed and couldn’t have loved it more. I’m a big Sufjan Stevens fan, but thanks to Illinoise, I’ve been listening to him more than ever.

Typically, though, I listen to my Spotify ‘liked songs’ on shuffle (I know). So I’m always somewhere between Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns.”

What else is coming up next for you?

I don’t want to say too much before I have all the details sorted, but I’m hoping to take this show on the road at the start of next year. Along with creating more sketch comedy content on TikTok and Instagram, I’m also interested in writing more longform material—maybe a play, maybe a series. Who knows!

Most importantly, though, I’m becoming an uncle! My sister is expecting a baby boy in December, and I can’t wait to meet him.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I’d love to give a huge shout-out to The Green Room 42 for making this show possible. I still can’t believe I got to do it once, let alone have the chance to do it again! A very special thanks to everyone who came out to support the show in person or watched on the livestream. I’m planning to reserve the same bar after the show and would love to hang out with anyone who can make it to this next one!

Conor McShane will perform on Sunday, September 8 at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

For more about Conor McShane, follow him on TikTok/Instagram @hiconor117

(Header photo credit: BillyBPhotography)

Comments