Interview: Australian Comedian Josh Glanc Brings FAMILY MAN to SoHo Playhouse

Nominated for the 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Award and listed by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the ‘stand out’ shows from this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Josh Glanc performs a high-wire act with a collusive onslaught of the ridiculous and the tender. See his show Josh Glanc: Family Man at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC from December 10 to 15, 2024 as part of the Fringe Encore series.



The multi-award winning Aussie oddball, and former corporate lawyer, takes to the stage mustachioed and crop-topped, doling out wonderfully silly songs, surreal audience interactions, and a wackily inventive absurdism all his own. Glanc has appeared on the Melbourne International Comedy Festival All Star Gala (ABC Television), Comedy Up Late (ABC), Utopia (ABC) and Skit Happens (Network Ten), and as the star of the newly released comedy sketch pilot by the same name (Channel 4).

Read a conversation with Glanc about Family Man.

What inspired you to write your show?

The almighty himself - God. Or herself. Or themself! Shit. The Almighty themself! I tell you what, it’s a nightmare out there trying to be politically correct! God’s got to be non-binary though? They’re omnipresent, transcendental, and can pee standing up and sitting down - sounds pretty agender to me.

Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah, my show. I was inspired to write my show by my agent, who called me up and said: “Josh, stop stuffing around and get off your arse and write your next freaking solo hour!” and it turns out that a stern talking to like that can be pretty galvanising.

What are you looking forward to about your Fringe Encores show at SoHo Playhouse?

Quite simply - doing the show again! I loved doing the show at the Edinburgh Fringe, as well as when it transferred to the Soho Theatre in London, so mostly, I’m just really looking forward to getting up on stage, performing the songs and routines from the show, as well as interacting with the audience.

A huge component of the show is that it’s very much ‘in the moment’ kind of comedy, so it’s a lot of fun for me because I never really know where we’ll all go and it’s lots of fun for the audience to experience that kind of unexpectedness - not knowing what’s planned and what’s not.

What changes have you made to your show since doing it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, if any?

Actually, there has been a huge change to the end of the show since Edinburgh. Without giving too much away, I’ve been working hard on introducing a new technical aspect of the show for the past few months and it’s at the New York season where I’ll introduce that element for the first time. Either it will be wonderful or a disaster, either way I implore you all to come because whatever the outcome it’ll make for excellent entertainment.

What next steps do you have in mind for your show, or yourself?

After New York I head to LA to do the show at The Elysian Theatre, then I’m headed to Australia (where I’m from) for my grandmother’s 90th birthday. That’s right, nana’s turning 90! She looks incredible for her age. She fancies herself a bit of a Sophia Loren type. While I’m down under I’m doing shows at the Perth Festival, the Adelaide Festival and the Melbourne international Comedy Festival. I then return to the UK for a multi-city tour. So, I’m going to be a busy boy the next six months, that’s for sure!

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Yes - please come. If you like unexpected silliness, outrageous amounts of fun and joy and bit of cabaret sprinkled amongst it all to add some zany tenderness, I think you’ll really dig my shtick.

Tickets to Family Man are available here.

For more info on the Encore series you can go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/encore

