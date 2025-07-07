Interview: Allan Harris Talks His Timeless New Album, THE POETRY OF JAZZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Allan Harris’s new album, The Poetry of Jazz: Live at Blue LLama comes out on July 11, 2025 from Blue LLama Records. This live set captures Harris at his finest, leading a world-class ensemble featuring pianist John Di Martino, bassist Jay White, drummer Sylvia Cuenca, and violinist Alan Grubner. The repertoire interweaves poetry by William Shakespeare, Dylan Thomas, Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, and Mary Oliver with Harris’s original compositions and a selection of beloved jazz standards. Throughout the album, Harris creates vivid emotional pairings that deepen the impact of each piece. The songs have a timeless quality. Building on poetry and standards from the 20th century, Harris's mellifluous voice recreates famous poems as beat-era spoken word poetry, seamlessly blended with music. With his seventeenth album, he has created something new yet classic.

The Poetry of Jazz: Live at the Blue LLama is a testament to Harris’s ongoing artistic growth and his gift for storytelling through song. With this release, he continues to push the boundaries of jazz, inviting audiences to experience familiar words in a whole new light.

We spoke about the new album, what’s coming up next for him, and more.

How do you feel about the release of your new album?

Man, this one hits different. The Poetry of Jazz is personal. It’s not just a bunch of tunes; it’s a journey. I’m taking the words of Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, Shakespeare, Mary Oliver, voices that shaped how we see the world and giving them a new kind of life with the rhythm of jazz. We recorded it live, in the moment, no filters. Just me, the band, and the truth. It swings, it grooves, but more than that… it speaks. About love, struggle, beauty, and the fire that keeps us moving forward. I feel proud. I feel grateful. And I feel ready to share it with you. Because this album isn’t just about poetry or jazz; it’s about connection. And I hope when you press play, you hear something real.

Can you talk through some of your songwriting process in coming up with melodies to set poetry to?

I’ve spent years playing and singing songs that cover just about every part of the human experience, so finding the material wasn’t the challenge. The real work was in pairing each poem with a musical composition that would elevate its meaning, its emotion, its story. That took care, intuition, and time. Like writing any song, I had to step outside the noise of everyday life and let myself feel something deeper. But that’s the thing; inspiration doesn’t always show up when you’ve got time for it. It sneaks up on you in the middle of a packed schedule, in those rare quiet moments between the chaos. And in a world that feels more chaotic than ever, with everything moving fast and loud, this project became my way of slowing down, of going deeper. It reflects a quieter part of me. A part that’s listening more. Feeling more. And trying to make sense of the noise through something lasting.

Allan Harris and band. Photo by Steve Mundinger

What made you decide to record this album live?

The studio can be a beautiful space but sometimes it puts a little damper on the kind of feeling I needed for this project. These poems, these stories… they are heavy with truth. Some of them needed more than just a clean mic and four walls. I needed that energy the invisible bridge between me and an audience. When I performed poems like Dylan Thomas’s “Do Not Go Gentle” or Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise,” I was reaching for something bigger than myself. I needed that quiet connection, that silent call and response the way an audience breathes with you when you are giving it your all. Recording live let me bring that real emotion into the music. It grounded me. It reminded me why I do this in the first place: to connect. To move people. And to be moved, right back. And I have to say, working with the crew at Blue LLama Jazz made it all possible. They gave me the space to be fully myself, on stage, in the editing room, and everywhere in between. They support the artist, not just the product. That kind of trust and freedom is rare, and it makes all the difference.

Who would you like to listen to this album?

Truth is, I did not make this album for any one kind of listener. I was not chasing a trend or aiming for a certain set of ears. What I do hope is that anyone who puts it on finds something in it that speaks to them, maybe a line, a feeling, or a memory tied to when they first heard one of these poems. Even if the words are familiar, hearing them wrapped in music might give them a new meaning, or unlock something they did not even know they were carrying. That is the magic of it. The poems stay the same, but how we receive them changes over time.

I just wanted to offer a new way to experience them, through rhythm, melody, and a little soul. If someone walks away feeling seen, or moved, or just a little more connected, then I have done my job.

Do you have any other upcoming shows or projects you're working on that you'd like to talk about?

Yeah, I’m really excited about two projects coming up. First is Harlem After Dark, a show that dives into the soul and swing of the Harlem Renaissance. It features a tight, swinging band, the powerful and soulful Maya Azucena channeling legends like Billie Holiday and Lena Horne, and the incredible singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln, inspired by Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. It’s a celebration of the legacy that runs through my blood and the music that shaped so much of our culture.

Then, I’m also working on a new recording called Ordinary Joe, honoring the music of folk and soul artist Terry Callier from Chicago. His masterful guitar work and storytelling have always inspired me; he found a way to tell deep, human stories with such grace and honesty, blending folk, soul, and jazz in a way that speaks to the heart. I’m collaborating with producer Mark Ruffin and a stellar group of musicians, including Etienne Charles and Amina Figueroa, among others. This album is set to drop in 2026, and it’s a project close to my heart. Both projects represent different sides of my musical journey, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Unlike many of my past recordings, Poetry of Jazz is a project I could never have brought to life without the quiet yet deeply emotional efforts of some incredible partners behind the scenes. First and foremost, my wife and manager Patricia Harris, whose unwavering support and wisdom have been my anchor throughout this journey. I’m also grateful for the erudite musings and guidance of William Soleau, whose insight helped shape the vision. The deeply talented pianist John DiMartino, bassist Jay White, violinist Alan Grubner, and the lovely and passionate timekeeper on drums Sylvia Cuenca brought their remarkable artistry and soul to every note.

And I would be totally remiss if I did not acknowledge the wonderful team at Blue Llama Jazz Club, led by Don Hicks and produced by David Sharp, along with their amazing sound crew, headed by Jacob Wargo. Their dedication made it possible for this album to capture the live energy and emotion I was seeking. This album is truly a collective labor of love, and I am forever thankful to all who brought it into being.

Learn where to pre-order The Poetry of Jazz and find more about Allan Harris on his website here.

Header photo credit: Sandrine Lee