In The Works Comes to The Duplex Cabaret Theatre

Honeck-Moss Productions is proud to present "In The Works." Celebrating it's Fourth Season! This exciting series was conceived as an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.



In The Works is normally presented on the 3rd Sunday of the month and features three composers or composer teams, each presenting about 20 minutes of new material. This month Sunday Oct 20th at 9:30pm features the works of composers: James Ballard, Robert Farruggia & Cristina Farruggia and Colin Gallagher & Justin Gates. Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.



With performances by: Keith Caram, Joanna Carpenter, Bill Coyne, Allyson Kaye Daniel, L.R. Davidson, Diego Diaz, Bella Grace Harris, Abel Garriga, Danny Harris Kornfeld, Sarah Mickey, Marc Malsigna, and Oliver Prose.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works1020





