I'VE BEEN ROBBED!!! - A Night Dedicated To Riggory & Robbery Comes to The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present "I've Been ROBBED!!! - A Night Dedicated to Riggory & Robbery" on Sunday, August 11th at 9:30pm.

Angela Bassett, Wicked, Lana Del Rey, EVERY Beyonce Album, Toni Collette, Follies. What do they all have in common? They have all been ROBBED! Us theater performers can all relate to that! Whether it was a role, a show, an award, a character type, etc, we all have been personally ROBBED. After the success from our June show, we are back, back, back, back, back again at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, August 11th at 9:30pm to reclaim those robberies and honor what should've been ours. Get ready for a night of even MORE camp, buffoonery, riggory, and straight tom foolery! You do not want to miss this.

Featuring: Liam Collins (They/Them) - Director/Producer, Jonah Hager (They/Them) - Music Director/Producer, Drew Bondy (She/Her), Paul J. Hernandez (He/Him), Amber Kiara (She/Her), Jenna Levere (She/Her), Charles Mayhew Miller (Any & All), Morgan Perry (She/Her), Spencer R. Petro (They/Them), Emily Rudolph (She/Her), Erich W. Schleck (He/They), Charlie Steiner (Any & All), Caroline Vettie (She/Her)

Tickets are available starting at $21.75 with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream also available at $21.75 for those not in the NYC area. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

